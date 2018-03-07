English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ducati Announces Price Cut of up to Rs 7.36 Lakh on CBU Motorcycles
The price differences after the cut go on as high as Rs 7.36 lakh, which is for the Ducati Panigale R Final Edition.
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition. (Photo: Ducati)
Motorcycle makers who have been importing Completely Built Units (CBU) of their motorcycles for sale in India have recently been given some respite as the government has announced a reduction in the tax that is levied on such units. That’s not it, there was a revision on the amount of tax that is applicable of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units as well, but this time around, they are set to get expensive.
While the impact of this announcement varies from an automaker to automaker depending, Ducati India almost got away unaffected. The Italian automaker imports most of its offerings from Thailand – with which, India has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This means that the tax levied on the Ducati motorcycles are significantly less. However, Ducati does import the Monster 1200 variants along with the Panigale R Final Edition as a CBU from Italy. Hence, there has been a price revision of the same. The price differences after the cut go on as high as Rs 7.36 lakh, which is for the Panigale R Final Edition.
Here’s the updated price list of the entire range of Ducati motorcycles available in India.
