1-min read

Ducati Announces Price Cut of up to Rs 7.36 Lakh on CBU Motorcycles

The price differences after the cut go on as high as Rs 7.36 lakh, which is for the Ducati Panigale R Final Edition.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:March 7, 2018, 5:37 PM IST
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition. (Photo: Ducati)
Motorcycle makers who have been importing Completely Built Units (CBU) of their motorcycles for sale in India have recently been given some respite as the government has announced a reduction in the tax that is levied on such units. That’s not it, there was a revision on the amount of tax that is applicable of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units as well, but this time around, they are set to get expensive.

While the impact of this announcement varies from an automaker to automaker depending, Ducati India almost got away unaffected. The Italian automaker imports most of its offerings from Thailand – with which, India has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This means that the tax levied on the Ducati motorcycles are significantly less. However, Ducati does import the Monster 1200 variants along with the Panigale R Final Edition as a CBU from Italy. Hence, there has been a price revision of the same. The price differences after the cut go on as high as Rs 7.36 lakh, which is for the Panigale R Final Edition.

Here’s the updated price list of the entire range of Ducati motorcycles available in India.

ModelEx-Showroom Price (Rs)
Multistrada 950 – Ducati Red12,80,000
Multistrada 950 – Star White Silk12,90,000
Multistrada 1200 – Ducati Red15,32,000
Multistrada 1200 S – Ducati Red17,44,000
Multistrada 1200 Pikes Peak20,69,000
Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Ducati Red17,99,000
Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Phantom Grey18,09,000
Hypermotard 939 – Ducati Red11,12,000
Hyperstrada 939 – Ducati Red12,15,000
SuperSport – Ducati Red12,04,000
SuperSport S – Ducati Red13,34,000
SuperSport S – Star White Silk13,55,000
Monster 797 – Ducati Red8,03,000
Monster 797 – Star White Silk/Dark Stealth8,12,000
Monster 1200 – Ducati Red20,10,000
Monster 1200 S – Ducati Red24,63,000
Monster 1200 S – Liquid Concrete Grey24,73,000
Scrambler Icon – Ducati Red7,23,000
Scrambler Icon – Yellow/Silver7,33,000
Scrambler Classic – Orange/White8,49,000
Scrambler Full Throttle – Black8,49,000
Scrambler Mach 2.0 – Roland Sands8,56,000
Scrambler Café Racer – Black Coffee9,32,000
Scrambler Desert Sled – Ducati Red9,32,000
Scrambler Desert Sled – White Mirage9,45,000
959 Panigale – Ducati Red14,53,000
1299 Panigale R Final Edition51,82,000
Panigale V420,53,000
Panigale V4 S25,29,000
Diavel – Dark Stealth16,10,000
Diavel Carbon19,73,000
Diavel Diesel21,72,000
XDiavel – Dark Stealth16,48,000
XDiavel S – Thrilling Black19,16,000



| Edited by: Manav Sinha
