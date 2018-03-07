Ducati Announces Price Cut of up to Rs 7.36 Lakh on CBU Motorcycles

Model Ex-Showroom Price (Rs) Multistrada 950 – Ducati Red 12,80,000 Multistrada 950 – Star White Silk 12,90,000 Multistrada 1200 – Ducati Red 15,32,000 Multistrada 1200 S – Ducati Red 17,44,000 Multistrada 1200 Pikes Peak 20,69,000 Multistrada 1200 Enduro – Ducati Red 17,99,000 Multistrada 1200 Enduro - Phantom Grey 18,09,000 Hypermotard 939 – Ducati Red 11,12,000 Hyperstrada 939 – Ducati Red 12,15,000 SuperSport – Ducati Red 12,04,000 SuperSport S – Ducati Red 13,34,000 SuperSport S – Star White Silk 13,55,000 Monster 797 – Ducati Red 8,03,000 Monster 797 – Star White Silk/Dark Stealth 8,12,000 Monster 1200 – Ducati Red 20,10,000 Monster 1200 S – Ducati Red 24,63,000 Monster 1200 S – Liquid Concrete Grey 24,73,000 Scrambler Icon – Ducati Red 7,23,000 Scrambler Icon – Yellow/Silver 7,33,000 Scrambler Classic – Orange/White 8,49,000 Scrambler Full Throttle – Black 8,49,000 Scrambler Mach 2.0 – Roland Sands 8,56,000 Scrambler Café Racer – Black Coffee 9,32,000 Scrambler Desert Sled – Ducati Red 9,32,000 Scrambler Desert Sled – White Mirage 9,45,000 959 Panigale – Ducati Red 14,53,000 1299 Panigale R Final Edition 51,82,000 Panigale V4 20,53,000 Panigale V4 S 25,29,000 Diavel – Dark Stealth 16,10,000 Diavel Carbon 19,73,000 Diavel Diesel 21,72,000 XDiavel – Dark Stealth 16,48,000 XDiavel S – Thrilling Black 19,16,000

Motorcycle makers who have been importing Completely Built Units (CBU) of their motorcycles for sale in India have recently been given some respite as the government has announced a reduction in the tax that is levied on such units. That’s not it, there was a revision on the amount of tax that is applicable of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units as well, but this time around, they are set to get expensive.While the impact of this announcement varies from an automaker to automaker depending, Ducati India almost got away unaffected. The Italian automaker imports most of its offerings from Thailand – with which, India has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This means that the tax levied on the Ducati motorcycles are significantly less. However, Ducati does import the Monster 1200 variants along with the Panigale R Final Edition as a CBU from Italy. Hence, there has been a price revision of the same. The price differences after the cut go on as high as Rs 7.36 lakh, which is for the Panigale R Final Edition.Here’s the updated price list of the entire range of Ducati motorcycles available in India.