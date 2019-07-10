Ducati Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the 916 with a Limited-Edition Panigale V4
The bike will be a limited edition and will be limited to only 500 models that will be individually numbered and will sport an original livery and exclusive racing components.
Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916. (Image Source: Ducati)
It's been twenty-five years since the Ducati 916 made its first appearance. Hence, in order to celebrate the milestone, Ducati will present the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916. The bike will be a limited edition and will be limited to only 500 models that will be individually numbered and will sport an original livery and exclusive racing components. The motorcycle will be presented on 12 July at Pebble Beach, California, at 8 p.m. (PDT).
The Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 will be unveiled in the presence of 'King' Carl Fogarty, four-times winner of the World Superbike Championship with Ducati in the 1990s. During the World SBK race at Laguna Seca, to be held on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati team will pay a further tribute to the 916 when Alvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies' bikes take to the track with a special livery inspired by the graphics of the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916.
