Ducati Concludes Dream Tour of Rajasthan, Led by MotoGP Rider Karel Abraham

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has successfully concluded its first Dream Tour of 2019 which was led by MotoGP rider Karel Abraham. The 5-day riding excursion took place from 1st Feb – 5th Feb and saw the presence of over 25 Ducatisti from across the world, who rode across Rajasthan aboard their Ducatis.The Dream Tour consisted of Multistrada, Scrambler, Monster and SuperSport range of motorcycles and took off from Delhi with stops in Mandawa, Bikaner, Khimsar and Samode. The tour took Ducatisti through the vast desert expanse, ancient alleys, wooded hills, tranquil lakes and bustling towns. The ride also allowed riders to indulge themselves in the culture of Rajasthan, exquisite cuisines, lively folk music and dance.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, "Riding with all the Ducatisti was one of the best experiences ever, it gave us a sense of customer preferences and behaviour. This Dream Tour saw a great turnout and we will be organizing many more experiences for our Ducati family. We at Ducati believe in providing a unique experience to our riders and one of the biggest highlights of this Dream Tour was riding with Ducati MotoGP Pilot Karel Abraham."The first leg of the tour allowed riders to experience the native culture in the region through majestic camel rides and jeep safaris. The trip was followed with sunset rides through the vast dunes, lavish dinner amidst the dunes and folk dance with locals.