Ducati Delivers 55,871 Motorcycles, Posts Growth in 2017

Ducati closes 2017 with convincing results, prolonging the trend of constant growth that has characterised the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer's last eight years. 55,871 motorcycles were delivered to customers all over the world (+0.8% vs. 2016), despite the global market for motorcycles bigger than 500cc actually shrinking by 3.5%. By the end of 2017 turnover had reached € 736 million, representing another step forward in a growth trend that has seen sales increase by nearly 30% over the last five years. The operating result was € 51 million (2016: € 51 million) with an operating margin of 7%.The Audi Group financial data for 2017, in which Ducati represents the motorcycling segment, was released during the annual press conference held at the AUDI AG headquarters in Ingolstadt.“This strong performance confirms the soundness of the product development strategy undertaken in recent years”, stated Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. “In 2017 we laid the foundations for further, future development of the company. We launched seven new models on the market. Furthermore, we presented the Panigale V4, the first Ducati factory bike to mount a 4-cylinder engine, the outcome of the biggest investment Ducati has ever channelled into a single product. 2017 also saw further development of the Scrambler range. At EICMA the Scrambler brand presented the first completely new bike since its founding: the Scrambler 1100, which adds an all-new dimension to the Ducati Scrambler world by injecting big-bike technology, performance and ultra-high quality finishing.”“The quality of the results underlines Ducati's strong profitability and financial resilience”, commented André Stoffels, CFO of Ducati Motor Holding. “Even with significantly higher investment in product innovation, the global expansion of the Ducati sales network, digitalization of both our products and our core processes and, last but not least, our huge commitment to racing, we've still achieved an operating margin of 7%.”At this time, Ducati Motor Holding has a total of 1,570 employees. The Ducati sales network has 780 dealerships in over 90 countries.