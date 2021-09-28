Ducati Desert X Adventure Motorcycle Teased Ahead of December 9 Launch

The Ducati World Premiere 2022 is all set to go live on its official website, starting September 30. A sprawling release schedule will conclude with the launch of the brand’s new middleweight ADV: the Ducati Desert X. A Dakar-inspired concept adventure bike, DesertX first broke cover as a concept. Now set for production, the upcoming off-roader will model in showrooms in 2022. The Italian manufacturer is gearing to debut new lineups, a full reveal to take place on December 9. Based on the Ducati Scrambler 1100, the middleweight adventure off-roader gets a neo-retro design theme. Inspired by the Paris Dakar rides of the 80s and 90s, the company has attempted to bring some changes under the surface. The sculpted bodywork and circular DRLs focus on the retro rally style and simultaneously upgrading for a modern consumer crowd

Ducati held onto a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. However, it developed an all-new chassis to prepare Desert X for the toughest off-road obstacles. The dual gas cell will enhance the adventure bike’s long-distance capabilities. Rugged but refined, riders can expect the new DesertX to pack a serious punch out on the trails. The bike has sharp bodywork and a twin tank design allows the Desert X to build on after a damaging tip over.

The DesertX concept was fitted with the same engine as found in the brand’s Scrambler lineup. Riders will now find the Ducati Desert X’s road-going version equipped with a 937 cc Testastretta L-twin liquid-cooled fuel-injected motor. The power and torque output is likely to be around 110 horsepower and 95 Nm. For the longer journeys, the concept facilitated a removable passenger seat as it provides for additional luggage storage and camping gear.

Also Watch:

Ducati World Premiere 2022 web series, spread across ten weeks will also be available to watch on social media pages, and YouTube. The multi-episode web series will end with the new Desert X adventure model premiering on December 9. Ducati is likely to have more surprises in store, to be unveiled soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here