English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience Announced for India
Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience is one of a kind riding experience where riders are helped to plan their own road trips by the Italian manufacturer.
Ducati Multistrada. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Ducati India)
Loading...
Ducati has announced its Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Ducati Discoveries program for India. The DIY program will allow riders to craft their own Dream Tours with Ducati. The Ducati Discoveries program is a specially curated tour designed for Ducati riders across India to be a part of the Tour without any barrier on dates and timing, which they can choose to do solo or with other Ducati riders. The first leg of this program is spread across the Jim Corbett National Park and information on other tours to Bandhavgarh, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Kaziranga National Park and the Great Rann of Kutch, will be coming soon.
Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We have been listening to our customers keenly and are taking their feedback. One of the first insights for us was that even though a lot of people want to go on Ducati Dream Tours, it somehow becomes a challenge with set dates which might not work for everyone. Keeping the same in mind, we created this unique property, exclusively for India.”
After the successful completion of three Ducati Dream Tours to Himachal, Ladakh and Rajasthan, Ducati is allowing riders to make their very own Ducati Discoveries experience. The suggested itinerary will bring riders a touring experience with Jeep safaris, riding trails and bird tours along with stays according to their choice of dates. The riders also get to choose how many days they wish to travel and what they want to do on their adventure.
Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We have been listening to our customers keenly and are taking their feedback. One of the first insights for us was that even though a lot of people want to go on Ducati Dream Tours, it somehow becomes a challenge with set dates which might not work for everyone. Keeping the same in mind, we created this unique property, exclusively for India.”
After the successful completion of three Ducati Dream Tours to Himachal, Ladakh and Rajasthan, Ducati is allowing riders to make their very own Ducati Discoveries experience. The suggested itinerary will bring riders a touring experience with Jeep safaris, riding trails and bird tours along with stays according to their choice of dates. The riders also get to choose how many days they wish to travel and what they want to do on their adventure.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Injured Messi to Miss Morocco Clash After Shock Defeat Against Venezuela
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results