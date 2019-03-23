English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience Announced for India

Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience is one of a kind riding experience where riders are helped to plan their own road trips by the Italian manufacturer.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience Announced for India
Ducati Multistrada. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Ducati India)
Loading...
Ducati has announced its Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Ducati Discoveries program for India. The DIY program will allow riders to craft their own Dream Tours with Ducati. The Ducati Discoveries program is a specially curated tour designed for Ducati riders across India to be a part of the Tour without any barrier on dates and timing, which they can choose to do solo or with other Ducati riders. The first leg of this program is spread across the Jim Corbett National Park and information on other tours to Bandhavgarh, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Kaziranga National Park and the Great Rann of Kutch, will be coming soon.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We have been listening to our customers keenly and are taking their feedback. One of the first insights for us was that even though a lot of people want to go on Ducati Dream Tours, it somehow becomes a challenge with set dates which might not work for everyone. Keeping the same in mind, we created this unique property, exclusively for India.”

After the successful completion of three Ducati Dream Tours to Himachal, Ladakh and Rajasthan, Ducati is allowing riders to make their very own Ducati Discoveries experience. The suggested itinerary will bring riders a touring experience with Jeep safaris, riding trails and bird tours along with stays according to their choice of dates. The riders also get to choose how many days they wish to travel and what they want to do on their adventure.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram