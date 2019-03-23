Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience Announced for India

Ducati has announced its Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Ducati Discoveries program for India. The DIY program will allow riders to craft their own Dream Tours with Ducati. The Ducati Discoveries program is a specially curated tour designed for Ducati riders across India to be a part of the Tour without any barrier on dates and timing, which they can choose to do solo or with other Ducati riders. The first leg of this program is spread across the Jim Corbett National Park and information on other tours to Bandhavgarh, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Kaziranga National Park and the Great Rann of Kutch, will be coming soon.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We have been listening to our customers keenly and are taking their feedback. One of the first insights for us was that even though a lot of people want to go on Ducati Dream Tours, it somehow becomes a challenge with set dates which might not work for everyone. Keeping the same in mind, we created this unique property, exclusively for India.”After the successful completion of three Ducati Dream Tours to Himachal, Ladakh and Rajasthan, Ducati is allowing riders to make their very own Ducati Discoveries experience. The suggested itinerary will bring riders a touring experience with Jeep safaris, riding trails and bird tours along with stays according to their choice of dates. The riders also get to choose how many days they wish to travel and what they want to do on their adventure.