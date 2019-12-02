Ducati Dominates the Podium at JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Superbike Racing Championship

At the 23rd edition of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship 2019 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida, Ducati clinched the 1st and 2nd positions securing the championship it won in 2018.

Ducati India’s pilots Rajini Krishnan and Dilip Lalwani bagged the 1st and 2nd position in race 2, in the superbike category aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 S with both bikes running on OEM stock fitments respectively. Also, Neharika Yadav, India’s only woman to race in the 1000cc category, successfully finished the race on her 899 Panigale.

This year’s championship races witnessed over 11 Ducati superbikes on the track making Ducati the biggest superbike manufacturer on the grid. Additionally, Bhumik Lalwani - official pilot of Ducati India’s dealer partner team, Ducati North Star Automotive, secured the championship on Ducati Panigale V4 S, finishing in P1 and P4 in race 1 and 2 respectively and Dilip Lalwani, riding for team Ducati India, came 2nd overall in the championship.

Panigale V4 is the first mass-produced Ducati motorcycle to be equipped with a 4-cylinder engine, closely derived from the Desmosedici of the MotoGP. Powering the Panigale V4, the Desmosedici Stradale engine is a 1,103 cm³ 90° V4 with Desmodromic timing, delivering a maximum of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm, making the Panigale V4 the most powerful bike in the segment. It’s a bike that begins an exciting new chapter in the Ducati story, a new “symphony” of all-Italian performance and emotion.

