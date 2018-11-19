English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ducati Double At The 2018 JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship
Gurvinder Singh Matharu secures the first position on Ducati Panigale V4 S at the championship.
Centre - Gurvinder Singh, Panigale V4S rider and winner of JK Tyre Superbike Championship. (Image: Ducati)
Ducati riders swept the 1st and 3rd positions at the 21st edition of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship 2018 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida, Delhi-NCR. Ducati India’s pilots Gurvinder Singh Matharu from Redline Racing and Chennai’s Deepak Ravi Kumar successfully bagged the first and third position in the superbike category aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 S and Panigale V4 both running on OEM stock fitments respectively. Also, Neharika Yadav, India’s leading litre class lady rider also participated on Ducati 959 Panigale successfully finishing the race.
On this occasion, Sergi Canovas Managing Director of Ducati India said, “This is the first time Ducati supported riders at the JK Tyre Racing Championship and it turned out to be worthwhile living up to the expectations. We are glad to have Gurvinder and Deepak as our pilot riders on Ducati Panigale V4 S and V4 respectively. Both of them outshined and dominated the race weekend on the Ducati Panigale V4’s. We look forward to our participation next year and further showcase the Ducati’s racing DNA.”
Panigale V4 is the first mass-produced Ducati motorcycle to be equipped with a 4-cylinder engine, closely derived from the Desmosedici of the MotoGP. Powering the Panigale V4, the Desmosedici Stradale engine is a V4 with Desmodromic timing, delivering a maximum of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm, making the Panigale V4 the most powerful bike in the segment.
