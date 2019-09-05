Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ducati DRE Dream Tour to Spiti Valley Concludes

The ride was flagged off from Gurgaon with stops in Shimla, Sangla, Tabo, Kaza, Nako and Theog.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Ducati DRE Dream Tour to Spiti Valley Concludes
(Photo: Ducati India)
Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Ducati has concluded its Dream Tour to Spiti valley which was a seven-day riding experience that took place from 26th August-2nd September 2019. As per the company, the ride was undertaken by 16 Ducati riders from across the world on the company’s Multistrada and Scrambler range of motorcycles.

The Multistrada family of motorcycles which participated included the Multistrada 950, Multistrada 1260S, Pikes Peak and the all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The ride was flagged off from Gurgaon with stops in Shimla, Sangla, Tabo, Kaza, Nako and Theog.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “This Dream Tour to Spiti Valley was truly an incredible one and enabled the riders to enhance their skills while riding on world’s most adventurous route. With every new Dream Tour, we strive to take the Ducati riding culture to the next level and provide a unique experience to our customers which goes beyond just riding.”

Nicola Antonelli, Riding Experience Manager of Ducati Motor Holding, “It’s a proud feeling for us at Ducati to witness the growing interest of Ducatisti in India towards experiential rides like the DRE Dream Tour. These rides are specially designed by a team of skilled professional riders to ensure a safe riding experience and environment for all riders.”

The ride offered several riding conditions having narrow stretches of off-road terrains across the scenic views along the rivers.

