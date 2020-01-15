Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Ducati Ends 2019 With Slight Growth, Sells 53,183 Motorcycles Last Year

Two new bikes introduced in 2019 - the Hypermotard 950 and Diavel 1260 - racked up sales of 4,472 and 3,129 respectively, doubling the overall volumes achieved in 2018 by previous versions.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ducati Scrambler, Scrambler Ducati, Ducati Scrambler 800
2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon. (Photo: Ducati India)

Ducati Motor Holding closes 2019 with 53,183 bikes delivered to customers worldwide, nudging last year's figure of 53,004 bikes. A major contribution to this result came from the Panigale: with sales totalling 8,304, it retains the market leadership established in 2018 and confirms its status as the world's best-selling superbike with a market share of 25%.

Two new bikes introduced in 2019 - the Hypermotard 950 and Diavel 1260 - racked up sales of 4,472 and 3,129 respectively, doubling the overall volumes achieved in 2018 by previous versions. The Multistrada family performed equally well, scoring a 3% increase compared to 2018, thanks also to the addition of the 950 S and a revamped 1260 Enduro; deliveries totalled 12,160, the best sales performance since the Bologna-built multibike made its debut sixteen years ago.

Sales figures for 2019 have reinforced Ducati's position at the premium end of the motorcycle market.

Sales in Italy continue to grow, confirming the country as Ducati’s number one market. Bike sales totalled 9,474, a 3% improvement in 2018 and a 20% increase over the last three years. In the United States, Ducati deliveries totalled 7,682 motorcycles, down by just 2% despite the continuing negative trend which saw the market shrink by 7% compared to 2018. Brazil (+20%), Spain (+10%) and France (+8%), however, performed exceedingly well. China, a country where the Italian brand is particularly appreciated, continued the upward trend of recent years and is, with 3,200 motorcycles sold (+12%), now the Bologna-based bike manufacturer's fifth most important market.

This positive end to 2019 allows Ducati to look to the future with confidence. For 2020, dealerships will soon be taking delivery of the long-awaited Streetfighter V4. The Panigale can - in addition to the introduction of the new V2 - also count on a major upgrade to the V4 that will boost performance and enhance rideability.

For globetrotters and those who want to enjoy long-distance adventures in outstanding comfort, the Multistrada family sees the arrival of the new Grand Tour.

Last but not least, the Ducati Scrambler range - which saw the new 800 Dark presented at EICMA - will see the introduction of a new model in the coming months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram