Ducati Ends 2019 With Slight Growth, Sells 53,183 Motorcycles Last Year

Ducati Motor Holding closes 2019 with 53,183 bikes delivered to customers worldwide, nudging last year's figure of 53,004 bikes. A major contribution to this result came from the Panigale: with sales totalling 8,304, it retains the market leadership established in 2018 and confirms its status as the world's best-selling superbike with a market share of 25%.

Two new bikes introduced in 2019 - the Hypermotard 950 and Diavel 1260 - racked up sales of 4,472 and 3,129 respectively, doubling the overall volumes achieved in 2018 by previous versions. The Multistrada family performed equally well, scoring a 3% increase compared to 2018, thanks also to the addition of the 950 S and a revamped 1260 Enduro; deliveries totalled 12,160, the best sales performance since the Bologna-built multibike made its debut sixteen years ago.

Sales figures for 2019 have reinforced Ducati's position at the premium end of the motorcycle market.

Sales in Italy continue to grow, confirming the country as Ducati’s number one market. Bike sales totalled 9,474, a 3% improvement in 2018 and a 20% increase over the last three years. In the United States, Ducati deliveries totalled 7,682 motorcycles, down by just 2% despite the continuing negative trend which saw the market shrink by 7% compared to 2018. Brazil (+20%), Spain (+10%) and France (+8%), however, performed exceedingly well. China, a country where the Italian brand is particularly appreciated, continued the upward trend of recent years and is, with 3,200 motorcycles sold (+12%), now the Bologna-based bike manufacturer's fifth most important market.

This positive end to 2019 allows Ducati to look to the future with confidence. For 2020, dealerships will soon be taking delivery of the long-awaited Streetfighter V4. The Panigale can - in addition to the introduction of the new V2 - also count on a major upgrade to the V4 that will boost performance and enhance rideability.

For globetrotters and those who want to enjoy long-distance adventures in outstanding comfort, the Multistrada family sees the arrival of the new Grand Tour.

Last but not least, the Ducati Scrambler range - which saw the new 800 Dark presented at EICMA - will see the introduction of a new model in the coming months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.