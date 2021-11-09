Ducati Hypermotard 950, 950 SP to Launch in India Tomorrow, Here's Everything to Know

There is certainly some good news for two-wheeler enthusiasts in the country, as Ducati India has announced that they will be launching a new motorcycle in India on November 10. The Italian premium bike maker took to its social media handles and shared an image of the upcoming motorcycle with the date “10.11.21" mentioned on it, revealing the launch date. And a closer look at the image confirms that the upcoming motorcycle from Ducati India is the Ducati Hypermotard 950. Internationally, earlier this year, Ducati had updated the Hypermotard to meet the latest Euro V emission norms and had given the motorcycle some minor updates as well and now, it will launch in India as the 2021 model will also be BS-VI emission norm compliant.

Internationally, The Ducati Hypermotard 950 comes in three variants - the standard Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and the Hypermotard 950 SP. All the variants feature a 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder engine, which it shares with the Ducati Multistrada V2, the new Ducati Monster and the Ducati SuperSport 950 models. Interestingly, despite matching Euro 5 norms, the two-wheeler’s 937cc, the v-twin engine generates 114hp of power at 9,000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 7,250rpm, and it comes with a six-speed gearbox. A recent post shared by Ducati India confirms that the Hypermotard SP will be launched in India, the confirmation on other variants, however, has not been done yet.

As for the changes on the latest Hypermotard, the motorcycle gets an updated gearbox with tweaks to the selector drum and the cogs for fifth and sixth gears.

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is expected to cost around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and the price will go higher for the higher-spec variants. The motorcycle comes with features like IMU-backed electronics including wheelie control, traction control and cornering ABS. It also gets three riding modes: Sport, Touring and Urban, with the modes being fully customisable as per the rider’s preference.

