Ducati Inaugurates New Dealership in New Delhi

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati inaugurated its new dealership and world-class service facility in Delhi-NCR. The 3,200 square feet showroom has been established by North Star Automotive in the Western part of Delhi. The 1600 square feet service facility which is equipped with ultra-modern equipment along with a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel to ensure excellent after-sales services would be situated in Naraina Industrial Area, Delhi-NCR.

Ducati’s new dealership in New Delhi will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all twenty-eight models across seven different families ranging from the iconic Monster to the powerful Diavel 1260, the Multistrada and Hypermotard family, sport-road SuperSport, and the Panigale superbikes including the Panigale V4 and the V4 R. Ducati fans can also select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brands.

“We are glad to partner with North Star Automotive to open new Ducati dealership in the heart of India. North Star Automotive has the right mix of talented individuals who’re not just passionate enthusiasts but are also Ducatisti, and that will certainly help Ducati in catering to our existing as well as prospective customers. I am confident that with this dealership, Ducati will be able to cater to the demands of the rider fraternity in a much more refined, and seamless manner.” said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.

Sanjeev Oberoi, Dealer Partner at North Star Automotive said, “We are extremely proud to be associated with the most revered motorcycle brand in the world. We are passionate Ducatisti, who ride, race and understand the DNA of Ducati. Kulwant Singh, Dealer Partner at North Star Automotive added, “The new dealership has the perfect location and with us being present in Delhi, we will be more accessible to our focus markets of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.”

Ducati’s current motorcycle range starts with the Scrambler Icon at INR 7,89,000 (Ex-showroom India) goes all the way to the Panigale V4 R at INR 51,80,000 (Ex-showroom India).

