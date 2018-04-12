English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ducati India Announces Dream Tour - Hidden Himachal
The Dream Tour will allow riders to experience a varied list of activities with some of the most defining memories and live a Ducati Life.
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Ducati India)
Ducati has announced its first dream tour in India titled 'Ducati Dream Tour-Hidden Himachal'. The tour is to be held between 26th April – 30th April 2018 in Himachal Pradesh and is a chance to experience a 4-day one of a kind guided excursion where riders will find themselves immersed in an atmosphere and landscape of adventure. It is being organized by Helmet Stories and is open to Ducatisti’s with Scrambler (except Cafe Racer), Multistrada, Hypermotard and Hyperstrada.
The group will follow the Chandigarh-Narkhanda-Jibhi-Bir Billing-Chandigarh route that will riders savour the best of the Himachal trails and tarmac. The total costing of the tour will be Rs 39,000 per rider (inclusive of all taxes) and will include accommodations, dinner, support vehicles, spares and route guidance, ride videography and event memorabilia. However, the package will exclude motorcycles, fuel, lunch, cost of a paragliding event at Billing and any other incidentals.
