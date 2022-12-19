Ducati India Announces Price Hike Across Entire Range, Applicable from Jan 1, 2023

Ducati India has announced a price hike on its entire motorcycle range in the country. It will come into effect from January 1, 2023 on Ex-Showroom India price. The revised prices will come into effect across all models and variants of the bikes and will be applicable on all official Ducati dealerships across India in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The primary reason behind increasing the price, as per the Italian brand, is “a substantial increment in costs related to raw material, production, and logistics." The company further said that it “has been absorbing costs for some time but will now have to pass on the increase through a revision in prices." The price hike has not been specified by Ducati but we believe that it will be an upward revision of around 2-3 percent.

This year, Ducati unveiled its most-awaited MY23 motorcycle range at the Ducati World Première 2023 starting with the V4 range - Diavel V4, Panigale V4 R, Multistrada V4 Rally and Streetfighter V4 along with 3 other brand-new models consisting of Monster SP, Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, and the all-new Scrambler 2G, with variants like Nightshift, Full Throttle and Icon.

Ducati stated that all the bikes unveiled globally will be launched in the Indian market as it remains committed to India. The brand will share an update on the MY23 motorcycle range in January 2023.

