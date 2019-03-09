Ducati India Announces Second Dream Tour for 2019 to the Konkan Coast

After the success of the first Dream Tour of 2019 to Royal Rajasthan which had the likes of Moto GP Rider Karel Abraham and Ducati riders from over 5 countries, luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati has announced its second Dream Tour –The Konkan Coast Ride. The Dream Tour is a Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) where riders get to experience the capabilities of their Ducati in different conditions with various other entertainment activities.The Konkan Coast ride will be held from 17th April – 21st April 2019, and the ride will traverse through the great peninsula region of India and on the roads along the coast of the Arabian Sea, enjoying the hilltops, national parks and beaches, and will end each day with a different cuisine of the region.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said “Ducati today is the most active brand here in India within the luxury motorcycle segment, giving its riders as well as motorcycle enthusiasts, experiences ranging from track riding and training, off-road training and the Dream Tour, to the recently announced Ducati Race Cup. The idea is to give an opportunity to more riders to enhance their riding skills as well as explore this beautiful country on their Ducati and I can proudly say that the experience provided by Ducati is second to none. Apart from the Dream tours, soon we are coming up with a new kind of property which will be a benchmark within the motorcycle experiential, here in India.”Konkan is one of the most naturally and culturally rich territories and is, therefore, a little slice of paradise with astonishing visual delights. The ride will be flagged-off from Mumbai and the riders will follow the Mumbai- Mahabaleshwar- Malvan– Goa– Pune- Mumbai route that will provide the pleasure of riding through the beautiful unexplored and untouched beaches and rustic terrains.