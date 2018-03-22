English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ducati India Appoints Siddhartha Varma as Director of Marketing for India
In his role, Siddhartha is responsible for consumer marketing initiatives that include all ATL and BTL activities for the brand.
The Ducati badge as seen on a Multistrada Enduro. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Ducati India has appointed Siddhartha Varma as the Director of Marketing for its operations in the country. Siddhartha will spearhead Ducati’s marketing initiatives in India and lead the company’s growth and expansion strategy in the market. In his role, Siddhartha is responsible for consumer marketing initiatives that include all ATL and BTL activities for the brand.
“With racing DNA at its core, Ducati symbolizes unmatched performance, superior quality and unparalleled sophistication that truly transforms the rider experience. I am thrilled to be a part of Ducati’s legacy which inspires millions globally. In my present role, I will drive penetration of our products and services all across the country with the aim to provide authentic Ducati experience to our fast-growing community in India.” said Siddhartha Varma.
Commenting on the appointment, Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India said, “India remains a priority market for us and I am confident that Siddhartha’s extensive experience and market insights in the premium motorcycle sector will propel the expansion of Ducati’s network in India. Siddhartha brings with him a unique mix of sectoral expertise and consumer understanding which will certainly strengthen Ducati’s footprint in the Indian market.”
(L-R) Siddhartha Varma, Director - Marketing with Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India. (Photo: Ducati India)
With an industry experience spanning over a decade, Siddhartha has an in-depth understanding of the automobile industry. His prior associations with premium motorcycle brands in India has enabled him with the required mix of business expansion acumen and marketing skills which will be instrumental in Ducati’s onward journey in India.
