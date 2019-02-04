English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ducati India Flags Off Dream Tour to Rajasthan
The 5-day excursion of Rajasthan consists of over 20 Ducatisti from all across India.
Ducati has flagged off Its Dream Tour to Rajasthan. (Image: Ducati)
Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati India, flagged off its first Dream Tour of 2019 - The Royal Rajasthan Ride, powered by Eagle Rider India. The ride was led by Karel Abraham, Ducati MotoGP Pilot for Reale Avintia Racing and will continue till 5th February wherein Ducati riders will experience the state of Rajasthan. The 5-day excursion consists of over 20 Ducatisti from all across India. Furthermore, Hollywood actor Casper Crump, who plays Vandal Savage in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, will also be a part of the Dream Tour to Rajasthan, on his Desert Sled.
Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We are glad to kick start 2019 in style with our Dream Tour to Rajasthan. It’s an honour for us to have Karel in India, to lead the ride. At Ducati, we consider Ducatisti as our extended family and I’m extremely excited for this Dream Tour as I’ll myself be riding as a Ducatisti, on a Multistrada 1260S! It’s the best motorcycle to experience the essence and beauty of this beautiful country and what better way to get direct customer feedback, than to ride with them as one.”
Karel Abraham, Ducati MotoGP Pilot for Reale Avintia Racing said, “This is my first trip to India, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity of riding with Ducatisti in India. It’s such a pleasure to witness the passion for Ducati and MotoGP in India and I look forward to ride a Scrambler 1100 on Rajasthan’s roads – this will definitely be an unforgettable experience for me.”
Ducati says that the Dream Tour is an exclusive Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) where riders get to experience the capabilities of their Ducati in different conditions with various other entertainment activities.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
