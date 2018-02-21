Ducati India Introduces Ever Red Extended Warranty Program

Ducati India in partnership with Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the extended warranty programme, the first of its customer-centric initiatives planned for 2018. This Ever Red Extended Warranty programme offers a 24-month warranty extension on its entire range and with unlimited mileage.The extended warranty programme can be activated on the purchase of a new Ducati or during the standard warranty period, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience for new as well as the existing Ducatisti in India. As a special initiative for motorcycles (bought after March 2015) with the expired warranty, the Ever Red Extended Warranty can be subscribed-to for a limited period until 30th June 2018.In case the ownership of the motorcycle changes, the extended warranty coverage is transferable and remains active until the validity period, maintaining the motorcycle’s value over time.“The Ever Red programme is the best way to look after your Ducati and to maintain it in an excellent condition. Once activated, a Ducati customer can add uncompromising value to their passion and their Ducati,” said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.“We are delighted to partner with Ducati India, a brand that stands for performance, innovation and cutting-edge technology. This partnership reiterates our commitment to offer customized extended warranty solutions to our clients and end customers,” said Ronald Das, Group Director of Corporate Warranties India.The Ever Red extended warranty programme is valid across all Ducati dealerships in India, starting at Rs 22,000 for the Ducati Scrambler.