Ducati India will Launch These 9 New Bikes in 2023: Price, Booking, Delivery and More

Ducati India has announced that it will launch 9 new motorcycles in 2023 in the country. Being showcased at the Ducati World PremieĚre 2023, these models will be Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

The company has already revealed the price of upcoming Ducati bikes in 2023 in India along with their launch timeline. In addition, the brand has announced that it will open two new dealerships in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad in 2023.

Commenting on this news, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “2022 has been phenomenal for Ducati. For the first time in our company’s history, we won the MotoGP title and Superbike title in the same year I am delighted to announce that Ducati in India grew substantially across volumes as Sell out in 2022 grew by almost 15% over 2021 and we registered the highest revenue turnover for Ducati India, in the last 5 years. All our dealerships deserve a round of applause for this wonderful performance."

Ducati will begin this year by commencing the deliveries of the already launched DesertX from the second week of January. The company has stated that it will launch the Monster SP and Panigale V4R in the second quarter of 2023. While the former will be priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter will be retailed at a staggering Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The third quarter of 2023 will witness the launch of the Streetfighter V4 SP2 and the Diavel V4 at price points of Rs 35.33 lakh and Rs 25.91 lakh, respectively. Both the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. Moving on to the fourth quarter of 2023, the Multistrada V4 Rally, Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and Scrambler 2G range will go on sale in the Indian market.

Ducati Scrambler 2G range wil comprise of three models namely Icon 2G, Full Throttle 2G, Nightshift 2G. The entry-level Icon 2G will be priced at Rs 10.39 lakh while the other two - Full Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G - will get a price tag of Rs 12 lakh (Both prices ex-showroom, India). As for Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, it will be the most expensive and premium Ducati bike to be sold in India with a starting price of Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand will import only a few units which have been already reserved by buyers in India. Last but not the least, Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will have a sticker price of Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Ducati has revealed the launch timeline and price of its upcoming bikes way too much in advance so that buyers can begin configuring their motorcycles on the Online Configurator along with their desired parts and accessories. Furthermore, they can book the motorcycles in advance and plan their purchase on the basis of the arrival timeline of the motorcycles.

“We are incredibly confident about 2023 and hence, we announce the arrival of 9 new Ducati motorcycles and 2 new dealerships for the Indian market. I am thankful to the entire Ducati team in Bologna and New Delhi, our dealer partners and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us and I am sure that 2023 will be even better,” added Chandra.

