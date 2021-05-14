Ducati Issues Recall for Over 5,900 Motorcycles in the US, Cites Potential Rear Brake Hose Issue

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has issued a recall of close to 5,909 units in the United States citing a potential rear brake hose issue. The affected part of the motorcycles can have excess air, which can lower the effectiveness of the brake gradually over a time frame. The affected motorcycles are prone with this issue and can also have an extreme fuel permeation which might scale back its braking effectiveness in the long term and increase stopping distances.

Ducati’s North American arm said it will notify the dealers between May 17 and 24, and owners of recalled motorcycles will be notified between June 17 and June 28. The company also estimates that the number of motorcycles recalled is approximately 10 percent of the total units sold since 2016. They have also revealed the break-up of the affected motorcycle models which are listed below:

All the models have the same date range of 2017-2020 -Ducati SuperSport tops the list with 1,783 units, Ducati Monster 797 comes second at 1,131. The XDiavel has 1,131, while 2018-2020 Ducati Monster 821 has 925 units to be recalled so far. Last but not the least is the 2017-2020 Ducati Monster 1200 with 699 units announced for the recall.

According to carandbike.com report, other owners who had already identified the issue on their motorcycles had got it repaired, before the recall announcement was issued. However, they can still apply to Ducati for reimbursement of expenses, the same will be adjusted in accordance with Ducati’s general reimbursement plan. Additionally, customers will need to provide necessary documentation of the repairs if done before. Those repairs in the affected units will be done free of cost, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer reported sturdy sales growth in the first quarter of 2021. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ducati in the January to March 2021 period delivered 12,803 bikes, an increase of 33 percent in sales compared to the same period a year ago.

