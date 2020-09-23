Ducati Launches MyDucati App With Features Including Access to Reserved Events, Exclusive Previews and More

Ducati launches MyDucati App, the mobile app that allows all fans to stay connected with the Ducati world at all times, finding everything in one place.

With the MyDucati App, the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer aims at offering Ducatisti a tailor-made experience and privileged access to the Ducati universe. In fact, there is a lot of unique content for members, such as access to reserved events and exclusive previews of the new range.

The app offers numerous features to get the most out of MyDucati. In the Garage section customers can consult the documentation of their motorcycles at any time and always have their Ducati Card – the official Ducatista document – with them. Here enthusiasts can configure the Ducati of their dreams, save it and share it with friends and dealers. In addition, fans can also customize the section with a picture of their own Ducati.

In the space dedicated to Ducati Dealers customers can locate the closest dealer based on geo-localization, consult the services available and save it as a favourite to contact it or make an appointment for a test ride with a simple click. While, in the news area users can access in real-time all the information on new services and events organized by Ducati around the world, with a notification system that will always keep them updated on the most important news.

The app also has a section reserved for the Desmo Owners Club (DOC) community, where club members can share their passion for Ducati and take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits reserved for them.

Available for iOS and Android, the MyDucati App can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and Play Store. Users already registered with MyDucati can quickly access the app with the same credentials they use on the web.