Ducati Memorabilia: You Can Now Own Authentic MotoGP Parts
Ducatti will now let you buy crankshafts, camshafts, pistons, or connecting rods that have competed in MotoGP or Superbike.
An example of a camshaft on offer from Ducati Memorabilia (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Italian manufacturer Ducati has launched an original initiative that will delight motorsports fans by putting up for sale a whole series of original parts from competition motorcycles, which are to find a new life as collectables. Now anyone can buy a camshaft or piston from a machine that has competed in MotoGP or Superbike. The idea of the Ducati Memorabilia project is to offer real collector's items from the racing world: crankshafts, camshafts, pistons, connecting rods, etc. Each part put up for sale will be delivered in an elegant box accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
Each lot is signed by Claudio Domenicali, the Ducati CEO, and Gigi Dall'Igna, the director of Ducati Corse, and each of the necessarily unique parts will also be accompanied by a technical description and information on the season of the rider concerned. Initially, the parts will be available for order from Ducati dealers before being distributed online by the Ducati website in 2020.
