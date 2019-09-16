Ducati Monster 1200 S Launched in New 'Black-on-Black' Colour Scheme for 2020

Ducati has unveiled a new colour scheme for the Monster 1200 S. For this coming season the motorcycle will feature a "Black on Black" livery with alternating gloss black and matt black parts. The Monster 1200 S will also remain available in traditional Ducati Red.

Today's version continues to express the very essence of this category to maximum effect. The Monster 1200 is equipped with the Testastretta 11° DS engine, capable of delivering 147 hp at 9,250 rpm. That power is safely handled at all times by the Ride by Wire system and inertial platform, which provide ABS Cornering, Traction Control and Wheelie Control function. The exclusive S version gets a 48 mm Öhlins fork and rear Öhlins mono-shock, both fully adjustable.

Braking duties are handled by two 330 mm Brembo discs at the front working in concert with Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. The Monster 1200 S also features wheels with three Y-spokes, a carbon fibre front mudguard, a headlight characterised by the DRL (Daytime Running Light) and LED indicators. Completing the as-standard equipment is the up & down quickshifter. The Monster 1200 S with the new "Black on Black" livery will be available at Ducati dealers from the end of September at a price of Rs 13.7 lakh ex-works (price refers to the Italian market).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.