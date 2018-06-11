Ducati Monster 797+ Launched in India at Rs 8.03 Lakh, Gets Wind-Deflector and Seat Cowl

In continuation with the celebration of 25 years of Monster, Ducati India has announced the launch of Monster 797+ which is an upgraded version of the Monster 797. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 8.03 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).In addition to the design elements of the Monster 797, the 797+ version comes with a wind deflector and a passenger seat cover, both matching the tank and front mudguard paint scheme. The wind deflector optimizes the rider’s aerodynamic protection helping in riding comfort.Ducati also commenced the deliveries of Monster 821 in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Monster 821 pays homage to the legacy of the Monster 900, embodying the essence of a true naked sport.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said “We are constantly trying to give more to our customers. Since decades the Monster family has been upholding the elements of sportiness, fun and contemporary. Monster is an important family for Ducati’s portfolio and we are confident that Monster 821 and 797+ will excite the luxury biking enthusiasts in India.”Both Monster 797+ and Monster 821 are now available in India across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and the recently inaugurated dealership in Chennai.