Ducati Monster 821 Launch Live: Price, Specs and All You Need to Know

Ladies & Gentlemen, introducing the price of the new Ducati Monster 821. More features, more power and more Monster! #821IndiaLaunch #WeLoveMonster #Ducati @DucatiMotor pic.twitter.com/tjhqYjV0gK— Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018
One of the accessories available for the Monster 821 is the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down! An electronic system derived from racing that makes it possible to change gears without the use of the clutch. #821IndiaLaunch #WeLoveMonster pic.twitter.com/bG6CnwkrYE— Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018
In terms of visual changes, the most evident one is the new headlamp cluster at the front which bears resemblance to latest Monster 1200. The fuel tank has been chiselled to give a more muscular look and complimenting that approach is the tail section which has been made to look sharper than before. Another major change with the introduction of this new model is the launch of the Ducati Yellow colour scheme, which will be offered alongside the familiar Red and Black paint options.
Rider safety is paramount. The Monster 821 also features the Ducati Safety Pack, which comprises of Bosch 9.1MP ABS system and Ducati Traction Control, both of which have adjustable intervention levels. #821IndiaLaunch pic.twitter.com/QkgpcdLZOX— Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018
Three riding modes to complement individual riding styles: Sport, Touring and Urban which transform the new Monster 821 into three different motorcycles, each with a distinct personality. #821IndiaLaunch #WeLoveMonster pic.twitter.com/cCEMtg8b4K— Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018
The New Monster 821 updates the iconic Monster range in the middle. The Testastretta 11° engine aims to provide incredibly fluid power that's easy to handle throughout the rev range. #821IndiaLaunch #WeLoveMonster pic.twitter.com/sqbpvatVmw— Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018
It's back to the basics with the Monster 821. The Monster 821 inherits the authenticity of the first ever Monster 900, which introduced the 'sport naked bike' concept to the world. #821IndiaLaunch #Ducati #WeLoveMonster pic.twitter.com/qz0IUWPH2i— Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018
