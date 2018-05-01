English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Ducati Monster 821 Launch Live: Price, Specs and All You Need to Know

News18.com | May 1, 2018, 2:03 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Ducati India is launching the 2018 version of their popular streetfighter offering into the Indian market today – the Ducati Monster 821. With this model Ducati is doing first of its kind launch on its twitter handle only. The new model by Ducati comes as a celebration of the Monster range of motorcycles completing 25 years. In terms of visual changes, the most evident one is the new headlamp cluster at the front which bears resemblance to latest Monster 1200. The fuel tank has been chiselled to give a more muscular look and complimenting that approach is the tail section which has been made to look sharper than before. There are a few changes on the mechanical front as well. The bike continues to be powered by the same 821 cc, Testastretta L-twin engine but now it has been worked upon to be BS-IV emission norm compliant. In the Indian market, the bike will compete against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S, Kawasaki Z900 and the Suzuki GSX-S750. Here are the details of the new Ducati Monster 821 from the live launch.
May 1, 2018 2:03 pm (IST)
May 1, 2018 1:43 pm (IST)

There are a few changes on the mechanical front as well. The bike continues to be powered by the same 821 cc, Testastretta L-twin engine but now it has been worked upon to be BS-IV emission norm compliant.

May 1, 2018 1:37 pm (IST)
May 1, 2018 1:32 pm (IST)

When it comes to features, the new Monster 821 comea with multi-stage traction control and ABS along with three riding modes on offer. What’s new, though, is that the 821 has been given a new TFT instrument cluster which also supports Bluetooth connectivity through the Ducati Multimedia system.

May 1, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)

In terms of visual changes, the most evident one is the new headlamp cluster at the front which bears resemblance to latest Monster 1200. The fuel tank has been chiselled to give a more muscular look and complimenting that approach is the tail section which has been made to look sharper than before. Another major change with the introduction of this new model is the launch of the Ducati Yellow colour scheme, which will be offered alongside the familiar Red and Black paint options.

May 1, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)
May 1, 2018 1:25 pm (IST)
May 1, 2018 1:22 pm (IST)
May 1, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)
  • 01 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs MI
    167/7
    20.0 overs
    		 153/7
    20.0 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs DD
    211/4
    20.0 overs
    		 198/5
    20.0 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs KKR
    175/4
    20.0 overs
    		 176/4
    19.1 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs RR
    151/7
    20.0 overs
    		 140/6
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs MI
    169/5
    20.0 overs
    		 170/2
    19.4 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard