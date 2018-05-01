Ducati Monster 821 Launch Live: Price, Specs and All You Need to Know

Ducati India is launching the 2018 version of their popular streetfighter offering into the Indian market today – the Ducati Monster 821. With this model Ducati is doing first of its kind launch on its twitter handle only. The new model by Ducati comes as a celebration of the Monster range of motorcycles completing 25 years. In terms of visual changes, the most evident one is the new headlamp cluster at the front which bears resemblance to latest Monster 1200. The fuel tank has been chiselled to give a more muscular look and complimenting that approach is the tail section which has been made to look sharper than before. There are a few changes on the mechanical front as well. The bike continues to be powered by the same 821 cc, Testastretta L-twin engine but now it has been worked upon to be BS-IV emission norm compliant. In the Indian market, the bike will compete against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S, Kawasaki Z900 and the Suzuki GSX-S750. Here are the details of the new Ducati Monster 821 from the live launch.

May 1, 2018 1:37 pm (IST) One of the accessories available for the Monster 821 is the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down! An electronic system derived from racing that makes it possible to change gears without the use of the clutch. #821IndiaLaunch #WeLoveMonster pic.twitter.com/bG6CnwkrYE — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018

May 1, 2018 1:32 pm (IST) When it comes to features, the new Monster 821 comea with multi-stage traction control and ABS along with three riding modes on offer. What’s new, though, is that the 821 has been given a new TFT instrument cluster which also supports Bluetooth connectivity through the Ducati Multimedia system.

May 1, 2018 1:28 pm (IST) In terms of visual changes, the most evident one is the new headlamp cluster at the front which bears resemblance to latest Monster 1200. The fuel tank has been chiselled to give a more muscular look and complimenting that approach is the tail section which has been made to look sharper than before. Another major change with the introduction of this new model is the launch of the Ducati Yellow colour scheme, which will be offered alongside the familiar Red and Black paint options.

May 1, 2018 1:26 pm (IST) Rider safety is paramount. The Monster 821 also features the Ducati Safety Pack, which comprises of Bosch 9.1MP ABS system and Ducati Traction Control, both of which have adjustable intervention levels. #821IndiaLaunch pic.twitter.com/QkgpcdLZOX — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018

May 1, 2018 1:25 pm (IST) Three riding modes to complement individual riding styles: Sport, Touring and Urban which transform the new Monster 821 into three different motorcycles, each with a distinct personality. #821IndiaLaunch #WeLoveMonster pic.twitter.com/cCEMtg8b4K — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018

May 1, 2018 1:22 pm (IST) The New Monster 821 updates the iconic Monster range in the middle. The Testastretta 11° engine aims to provide incredibly fluid power that's easy to handle throughout the rev range. #821IndiaLaunch #WeLoveMonster pic.twitter.com/sqbpvatVmw — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 1, 2018