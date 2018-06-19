Ducati Multistrada 1260 and 1260S Launched in India at Rs 15.99 Lakh

Ducati India has announced the launch of Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S in India at an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.06 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) respectively. With its increased displacement, now 1262 cc, the Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) is Euro 4 approved and is claimed to offer the highest torque output in its class at 4,000 rpm, with 85 percent of the torque available under 3,500 rpm. The DVT system has been recalibrated to maximise low-to-mid range torque delivery, bringing maximum output to 158 hp at 9,750 rpm and maximum torque to 13.2 kgm at 7,500 rpm.The motorcycle gets a new ride-by-wire system and DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) which works on both upshifts and downshifts. The updated chassis, with a longer swingarm and wheelbase and revised geometry up front, makes for sharper handling in curves, and ensures better stability when riding two-up at full load with the side panniers.“Eight years of Multistrada innovation has led to the production of this masterpiece, directed to expand every adventure enthusiast’s comfort zone with its versatility”, said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India. “The new Multistrada 1260 range is a consummate sport-touring adventure bike, designed for those who hope to ride greater distances and enjoy a good rev around twisty roads. The Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of Italian design, engineering and performance to Indian roads.”The Multistrada 1260 range is geared with electronic features like Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Cruise Control, Backlit handlebar switches, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) amongst others. The Multistrada 1260 also comes with a new Hands-Free system for enhanced security. The maintenance interval has been extended to every 30,000 km with "Desmo Service" and oil change at every 15,000 km ensuring the rider can go for long biking trips without worrying about maintenance.Bookings for the Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 S have been started by the company and deliveries will start by end of June 2018 across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.