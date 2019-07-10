Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Launched in India at Rs 19.99 Lakh

Ducati has launched the all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India at a price of Rs 19.99 lakh (Ex-Showroom India). The all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with the new 1262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine. Ducati claims that 85% of maximum torque is already available below 3,500 rpm with a 17% increase at 5,500 rpm as compared to the torque curve on the engine of the previous model.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “With its debut back in 2016, Multistrada 1200 Enduro made its place among the hearts of adventure motorcyclists and now, Multistrada 1260 Enduro presents a much more refined and an out-and-out adventure biking experience. The all-new adventure tourer is armed with all the necessary credentials to take on the toughest terrains that can be thrown at it. Built to impress, the all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is now more accessible and is poised to impress & excite hardcore adventure riders. Occupying the sporty end of the adventure bike spectrum, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro marks an all-new chapter for true off-road enthusiasts and adventure tourers in India.”

The bike ships with notable features including new Riding Modes, a Ride by Wire and the DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) Up & Down.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro sits on 19-inch wheels at the front and 17-inchers at the rear. Also featuring in the new Enduro are electronic semi-active Sachs suspension (with 185 mm of travel both front and rear) and a 30-litre fuel tank that returns a range of 450 km.

The new Multistrada comes with revised ergonomics - seat, handlebar, and centre of gravity (all lower than on the 1200 version) and new suspension setup.

The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro (Image source: Ducati)

The new Multistrada 1260 Enduro boasts a sumptuous electronics package that includes new 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls Bosch ABS Cornering, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). Riders can set both DWC and DTC to one of 8 different levels, or simply deactivate them. Also, as-standard on the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is Vehicle Hold Control (VHC). Lastly, the Bosch IMU also interacts with the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution control system.

A Human Machine Interface (HMI) ensured via a 5-inch TFT colour display controls Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). The DMS connects the bike to the rider's smartphone via Bluetooth, giving access to all key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) alongside features such as cruise control and a hands-free system.

Ducati has widened service intervals on the new Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The oil needs changing every 15,000 km while a Desmo Service is required only every 30,000 km.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro comes in two colours: Ducati Red & Sand and is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 20.23 lakh (Ex-Showroom). Bookings are currently open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.