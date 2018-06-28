Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition Launched at Rs 21.42 Lakh In India

Ducati India has launched the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition in India at a price tag of Rs 21.42 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Pikes Peak version - which draws its inspiration from the legendary American hill climb race (Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race in Colorado) – is meant to be a sportier version of the Multistrada 1260.The announcement comes after legendary Ducati racer Carlin Dunne has led the 2018 Spider Grips Ducati Pikes Peak team to victory and reclaimed the crown as King of the Mountain during this year’s annual running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). Dunne completed the “Race to the Clouds” in 9:59:102. Rounding out the Ducati team this year was new member Codie Vahsholtz, who finished in third with a time of 10:12:703. This is Ducati’s seventh victory on the mountain since the company’s debut in 2008.The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is held in an area of the Rocky Mountains which is about 16 km west of Colorado Springs. A distance of 20 kilometres separates the starting line, at an altitude of 2,862 metres, from the finishing line at 4,300 metres.“We did it. We took the podium,” said Dunne, who notably was the first motorcyclist ever to traverse the 4,720-foot Pikes Peak race course in less than 10 minutes in 2012. “The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak proved as amazing as we all hoped. It performed flawlessly, giving me everything I needed to get up the mountain. Pikes Peak is never an easy race, but the weather cooperated and we clinched the victory for Ducati.”Developed on the technical foundations of the Multistrada 1260 S, the Pikes Peak version benefits from the 1262 cc Euro 4 compliant Ducati Testastretta DVT engine and new chassis dimensions, which include a new front end geometry and a longer swingarm. Along with a race-inspired colour scheme, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak comes equipped with new forged aluminium wheels, which are lighter than those of the Multistrada 1260 S. In addition, the bike is fitted with the Öhlins fork and Öhlins TTX36 shock, which can both be adjusted mechanically.“In line with our commitment of making the most desirable products available to the Indian riders we are extremely happy to announce that Ducati India will be bringing the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak model to the India market and our dealers will start taking bookings today onwards will deliveries beginning soon”. Said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.