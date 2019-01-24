Ducati Multistrada 950 Road Test Review - The Versatile Genius

Ducati Multistrada 950 headlight cluster. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Ducati Multistrada 950 instrument panel. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Ducati Multistrada 950 Testastretta 11 engine. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Ducati Multistrada 950 seating position. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Ducati Multistrada 950 is priced at Rs 12.84 Lakh. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

While India is not new to the biking culture, most of the two wheelers are either commuter two-wheelers, high capacity cruiser motorcycles or superbikes. Sadly, Indians are yet to taste the cracker of a category called adventure motorcycles or ADVs. Of late a lot of bike manufacturers are bringing their ADV bikes to India, including Ducati, who launched the Multistrada 950, the most affordable Multistrada in its lineup.While an ADV offers off-roading capabilities in a two-wheeler, most people buy a bike for road use and that’s why we decided to ride the 950 for a few days on our daily commute to understand if the Multi 950 is only about off-roading or does it pack more? Here’s our Ducati Multistrada 950 road test review!The Ducati Multistrada 950 looks identical to the rest of the Multi family, meaning it has the same beak-like nose that makes it look aggressive, a large fairing, adjustable wind deflector, a monochrome LCD screen, sleek exhaust and a the trademark red and black body. Unlike most of the sportsbike, the adventure category gets a longer front suspension for the added off-roading ability that is quite visible underneath the fairing. Add to it the front 19 inch wheel and the 950 looks pretty tall the front.While this makes the front view quite attractive, it also leads to a disproportionate looking rear end that comes with a large grab rail. Reason being, the rear wheel is only 17 inch in size. But then, when it comes to adventure motorcycles, functionality is what matters over the design. The digital instrument display unit looks neat and is readable in the harshest of sunlight.The seat is a 2-piece unit and is massively wide for a comfortable ride on and off the road. There’s also an underbelly engine guard finished in matte black paint that goes well with the design. Overall, the Multistrada 950 is not a very good looking bike when compared to other categories, but is the best looking adventure motorcycles out there.The Ducati Multistrada is loaded with technology to the brim, right from riding modes to safety tech and more. To start with, the 950 gets various riding modes like Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. The Multi also gets a comprehensive safety package called the DSP (Ducati Safety Pack) that includes ABS and Ducati Traction Control. The traction control has a switchable 8-level traction control and 3-mode ABS. Everytime you switch a mode, the traction and ABS settings change as per the mode. The Multi 950 also gets Brembo brakes with Bosch ABS.The Multi also gets adjustable wind deflector screen and the display screen offers both primary and secondary information to the rider and as said above, it is pretty easy to read. The LCD displays information including speed, rpm, distance, engine coolant temperature, fuel level and a clock. We like small enclosure inside the screen to highlight the selected gear. Then there’s information like the selected riding mode, fuel consumption, air temperature, travel time and road ice warning.Overall, the Ducati Multistrada has almost all the equipment needed for off-roading and daily riding.So the idea of the test ride was to check the performance of the Ducati Multi 950 on the road, for a daily commute. It is already known as a competent off-roader and my colleague Manav Sinha had a good experience riding it off-road at the DRE Academy. Here’s what he has to say –“The Ducati Multistrada may not be as tech laden as the 1200, but it’s the perfect starting point for anyone who is interested to take up occasional off-roading. We performed all sorts of off-roading tests on the baby Multi and tackled the rough terrains with ease, all while standing on the foot pegs.”Coming to the daily commute part now, the Multi 950 is powered by the 937cc liquid-cooled 90-degree twin Testastretta unit that produces 113 PS power and 96 Nm peak torque. It is basically a more affordable version of the Multi 1200's engine that also has the Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT) technology. You can play with various modes to alter the power output. While in the Sport and Touring mode, you get the full 113 PS on the tap, the power reduces to 75 PS in the Urban and Enduro mode.Now what happens is when you ride the motorcycle during the city commute and opts for the Sport mode, the gearbox feels clunky and there’s an underlying vibration all the time. It’s only when you pass certain rpm (precisely 3000-3500) that you feels the smoothness. That’s why we kept the 950 mostly on the Urban mode, with the occasional fun on highways with the Sport mode.However, at no point did the 229 kg (kerb weight) bike felt underpowered during our daily commute. In fact, you can go past the three digit speed with ease. The engine is also punchy and has nice light gear shifts, making it an ideal city bike. The Pirelli SCORPION Trail II tyres, make sure you are in control of the 950 all the time and the Brembo brakes complement the tyres.While the tank is 20 litre, we got a mialge of 20 kmpl throughout our city commute, meaning you can do 400 km on a tank full in the city and we are guessing a 500 km highway run wouldn’t be a problem either. Being an ADV means you can have occasional fun with this bike while taking the road less travelled and the super suspension will make sure you don’t regret it.For what we felt, ADVs are a perfect category for the first time high capacity motorcycle buyer. For what we felt, ADVs are a perfect category for the first time high capacity motorcycle buyer. They are basically like SUVs that can be used for off-roading, daily commuting and occasional high speed runs. The Ducati Multistrada 950 is no less than a litre-class bike that is super fun to ride and can go anywhere anytime. Priced at Rs 12.84 Lakh, the Multistrada 950 is well within the reach of the sportsbike buyers, who will get the bang for their money. And at the top of it, you get the Ducati brand name too!