Ducati Multistrada 950 S Launched at Rs 15.49 Lakh in India

Ducati has launched the all-new Multistrada 950 S at Rs 15.49 lacs (Ex-Showroom, Pan India). Bookings for the motorcycle opened a week back at Rs 1 lakh across Ducati showrooms in major cities.

The motorcycle boasts of a 937-cc twin-cylinder Testastretta 11° engine - which puts out 113hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm. This liquid-cooled engine has four valves per cylinder and bore and stroke measurements of 94 and 67.5 mm respectively. The Multistrada 950 gulps in the fuel mix through 53 mm cylindrical-section throttle bodies controlled by an advanced Ride-by-Wire system. The self-servo wet slipper clutch can now be operated with less on-lever effort thanks to the new hydraulic control system. The Multistrada 950 engine has maintenance intervals of 15,000 km, with valve clearance inspection at every 30,000 km.

In terms of design, the Multistrada 950 features new side wings, taken from the Multistrada 1260, which make the front end even cleaner and more streamlined. The Multistrada 950 combines Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 Enduro’s design features, taking the 'lightest' elements from both. The front end - with the distinctive horizontally extended headlight, the 'beak', adjustable screen, side 'wings' and tank - takes its cue from the Multistrada 1260. The rider's seat, passenger seat, rear grab rail, the design of the exhaust and swingarm and the wheel sizes are, instead, inspired from the Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The Multistrada 950 S include the new, lighter 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels as well.

The tubular steel Trellis frame is linked to a new, lighter double-sided aluminium swingarm. Suspension with a 170 mm of travel keep comfort levels high while ensuring outstanding agility. Moreover, the 20-litre tank puts plenty of kilometers between refueling stops.

The Multistrada 950 flyscreen allows for one-handed vertical adjustment within a range of 60 mm. Apart from that, the accessory line also includes a lower screen. There are two 12 V power sockets, one in the zone immediately beneath the passenger seat, the other in the dashboard zone. These can be used to power items such as thermal clothing, intercoms or mobile phone chargers. The Garmin sat-nav, available as a Ducati Performance accessory, is powered via a dedicated connector. There's also a USB port underneath the seat, which can be used to charge smartphones.

The electronics package now includes Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and the iconic semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) which continuously adjusts fork and shock absorber , based on a 48 mm diameter fork and rear shock (both electronic), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) and Cruise Control. The Multistrada 950 S can now mount the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and also features a full-LED headlight, 5" colour TFT display, a Hands-Free system, Cruise Control and backlit switchgear controls.

Also Watch:

The entire Multistrada family features a Brembo braking system with the ABS 9.1ME Cornering device, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). Bosch Cornering ABS makes use of the Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) platform to optimize front and rear braking power even in critical situations and with the bike at considerable lean angles. Through interaction with the Riding Modes, the system provides solutions suitable for any situation or riding condition.