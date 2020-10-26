Ducati Multistrada 950 S Pre-Bookings Open For Rs 1 Lakh, Launch on November 2

Luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati India today announced the opening of pre-bookings for its BS-VI Multistrada 950 S. THe company is now accepting bookings for the all-new Multistrada 950 S for an initial amount of Rs 1,00,000. The motorcycle will be launched on 2nd November 2020.

Customers can book their Multistrada 950 S at their nearest Ducati dealerships, deliveries will begin in the first week of November and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The new Multistrada 950 S embodies the traditional Ducati values of Sophistication and Performance with the addition of cutting edge technology in the form of our iconic Skyhook EVO suspension, DQS, Cornering ABS, Cornering LED headlight and much more. The new motorcycle is designed for the most demanding motorcyclists who are big on sports touring but don’t want to make any compromise on performance, handling, comfort and safety. We are excited to share this experience with the riders in India and are looking forward to see the bike on the Indian roads!”