Ducati Multistrada Touches 1 Lakh Production Mark Globally

Sixteen years after the first one rolled off the assembly line Ducati has now reached the 100,000-bike milestone. Multistrada number 100,000, a Pikes Peak version of the 1260 with a customised laser marking on the top yoke, was handed over to Dave Hayward. In a tweet mentioning the same, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali also added that a Multistrada V4 is not in the cards at least until 2021.

Multistrada production reached 100.000! I personally delivered it to a German Ducatista, Dave Hayard. Since 2003 Multistrada was developed to the current 1260 and 950, that with 30.000 km valve service interval are the most relaiable of all times. No Multistrada V4 before 2021! pic.twitter.com/Wy22REqpfw — Claudio Domenicali (@domenicaliC) September 17, 2019

In 2010 the Multistrada was the first bike to feature riding modes, the system that changes the very character of the bike. With the D|Air version, introduced in 2014, Ducati offered the first motorcycle with a system capable of interfacing with a dedicated airbag-equipped jacket. In 2015 it became the first motorcycle to feature a variable-timing engine: the Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing).

With no less than 7 versions, today's Multistrada family has never been more complete: two 950 cc (115 hp) bikes and five 1260 cc (160 hp) ones.

The most recent interpretation of the original dual-purpose sports concept, the Multistrada 1260 combines the comfort and load capacity of a dual-purpose bike with tyre sizes, wheels and brakes that are, instead, typical of sports motorcycles. Equipped with Öhlins suspension, forged wheels and a carbon fibre end pipe, the Pikes Peak model offers maximum sports performance.

For those, instead, who love adventuring, Ducati has come up with the Multistrada 1260 Enduro, designed to take on the toughest terrain and longest journeys thanks to the 30-litre tank, long-travel suspension, 19’’ front rim and, of course, the hard-wearing spoked wheels.

