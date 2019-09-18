Ducati Multistrada Touches 100,000 Mark
Multistrada number 100,000, a Pikes Peak version of the 1260 with a customised laser marking on the top yoke, was handed over to Dave Hayward.
Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. (Image source: Ducati)
Sixteen years after the first one rolled off the assembly line Ducati has now reached the 100,000-bike milestone. Multistrada number 100,000, a Pikes Peak version of the 1260 with a customised laser marking on the top yoke, was handed over to Dave Hayward.
In 2010 the Multistrada was the first bike to feature riding modes, the system that changes the very character of the bike. With the D|Air version, introduced in 2014, Ducati offered the first motorcycle with a system capable of interfacing with a dedicated airbag-equipped jacket. In 2015 it became the first motorcycle to feature a variable-timing engine: the Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing).
With no less than 7 versions, today's Multistrada family has never been more complete: two 950 cc (115 hp) bikes and five 1260 cc (160 hp) ones.
The most recent interpretation of the original dual-purpose sports concept, the Multistrada 1260 combines the comfort and load capacity of a dual-purpose bike with tyre sizes, wheels and brakes that are, instead, typical of sports motorcycles. Equipped with Öhlins suspension, forged wheels and a carbon fibre end pipe, the Pikes Peak model offers maximum sports performance.
For those, instead, who love adventuring, Ducati has come up with the Multistrada 1260 Enduro, designed to take on the toughest terrain and longest journeys thanks to the 30-litre tank, long-travel suspension, 19’’ front rim and, of course, the hard-wearing spoked wheels. Development is ongoing, and in 2021 the Multistrada family will expand to see the twin-cylinder 1260 and 950 motorcycles joined by a version with a new, specific V4 engine.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zareen Khan Recounts Casting Couch Horror, Says Director Asked Her to 'Rehearse Kissing Scene'
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works