Ducati Multistrada V2 Launched in India at Rs 14.65 Lakh, V2S variant at Rs 16.65 Lakh

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of the Ducati Multistrada V2 range, comprising the Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S, priced at Rs 14.65 lakh and Rs 16.65 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, India).

Design

Compared to the previous version, the Multistrada V2 features new graphics that show the name of the bike on both sides. The colour range consists of the classic “Ducati Red” colour with black rims, available for both the Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S, and is completed with the new “Street Grey” livery with black frame and “GP Red” rims, which can only be ordered for the S version.

Engine

The engine of the Multistrada V2 is the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta twin-cylinder unit with Desmodromic distribution. This engine with, four valves per cylinder, water-cooled, delivers 113 horsepower and approximately 10 kgm of maximum torque in Euro 5 configuration. Ducati says that the engine has extended maintenance intervals, with an oil change every 15,000 km and valve clearance check every 30,000 km.

The Multistrada V2 features improvements like new connecting rods, a new 8-disc hydraulic clutch, and an updated gearbox, which guarantees greater fluidity and precision in shifting, also facilitating the engagement of neutral.

The interventions on the gearbox and clutch, together with the introduction of new connecting rods and new covers, have also brought about a reduction in the total weight of the engine of about 2 kg.

Ergonomics

The bike’s ergonomics is the aspect of the Multistrada V2 that has undergone the biggest revamp from the Multistrada 950. Some key elements have been redesigned in order to make the bike more accessible for all areas of use (touring, commuting, and urban). The seat has been modified in shape to allow the rider to move easily along the longitudinal axis and is now narrower. This feature, together with a reduction of the height by 10 mm (830 mm) makes it much easier to place your feet on the ground when the bike is stationary. The distance between the seat and the asphalt can be further reduced up to 790 mm by mounting the low saddle accessory in combination with the lowered suspension kit.

The new footpegs are inherited from the Multistrada V4 which, thanks to a 10 mm increase in distance from the seat, promise enough room for taller riders, preventing them from bending their legs excessively, and thus allowing a more comfortable position during long journeys.

Vehicle

It gets a 19″ front wheel that and the bike comes with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system (standard on the S version), which is based on a 48 mm SACHS fork and a SACHS rear shock absorber, both electronic of course. It allows adjusting the hydraulic brake in compression and extension in a continuous manner according to a semi-active control approach capable of absorbing roughness and unevenness of the ground.

The aluminium alloy wheels are the same as those of the Multistrada V4 with sizes of 3.0” x 19” at the front and 4.5” x 17” at the rear, which thanks to a weight of 1.7 kg less than those of the Multistrada 950 ensure greater agility. The tyres are Pirelli Scorpion Trail II, 120/70 ZR19 at the front and 170/60 ZR17 at the rear.

Weight Reduction

The weight reduction work conducted on the bike has made it possible to obtain a final dry weight of 199 kg (202 kg for the S version), 5 kg less than the Multistrada 950. The engine has lost about 2 kg. Among the vehicle components, the new rims stand out, together with the Multistrada V4 mirrors (- 0.7 kg) and the front brake disc flanges, now in aluminium (- 0.5 kg). In addition, with regard to the wheel rims, new spoked rims are also available as an accessory, also significantly lighter.

Features

As for the suspension, the Multistrada V2 is equipped with a 48 mm diameter upside-down KYB front fork with 170 mm travel, dedicated cast end caps, adjustable spring preload and hydraulic brake for rebound and compression.

At the rear, there is a SACHS shock absorber that connects the swingarm to the left cast subframe, which is also remotely adjustable in spring preload with a hydraulic press and hydraulic brake in rebound and compression. The spring is progressive, with a consequent increase in riding comfort even with the vehicle fully loaded. The rear-wheel travel is 170 mm.

The entire Multistrada V2 family is equipped with Brembo brakes with ABS Cornering function. The front system features Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers with four 32 mm diameter pistons and two pads, a radial pump with adjustable levers, and double 320 mm front discs with aluminium flanges. At the rear, we can find a single 265 mm diameter disc on which a floating Brembo caliper works.

Electronics

In 2010, the Multistrada was the first motorcycle in the world equipped with Riding Modes, which allow you to choose between different pre-set modes to optimize vehicle behaviour based on the rider’s riding style and environmental conditions. The Multistrada V2, on the other hand, features four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro), each of which benefits from the presence of the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) platform to act on the intervention levels of ABS Cornering, modifying the character of the bike depending on the choices of the rider.

The Ducati Traction Control (DTC) of the Multistrada V2 is adjustable on eight levels, while ABS Cornering is adjustable on three and at level 1 it offers “only front” (non-cornering) functionality. The Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) system helps the rider in uphill starting phases. It activates when the user, with the motorcycle stationary and with the side stand retracted, applies high pressure on the front brake lever or on the rear brake pedal and is able to keep the vehicle stationary by actively intervening on the rear brake. This feature turns off automatically after 30 seconds, if not used.

The Multistrada V2 sports an aggressive front headlight, typical of the motorcycles of the Multistrada family. At the rear there is an LED tail-light, which uses the Ducati Brake Light system (already developed on the Multistrada V4): in the event of hard braking during an emergency stop, this system automatically activates the flashing of the rear light in order to appropriately signal an abrupt slowdown to the following vehicles, thus contributing to the overall safety of the motorcycle.

In the S version, the headlamp is full-LED, equipped with the Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) function which optimizes the lighting of the roadway when cornering based on the inclination of the motorcycle.

On the Multistrada V2, automatic deactivation of the indicators is available depending on the lean angle. Thanks to the use of the IMU inertial platform, the indicators go out after completing the turn or after prolonged cornering.

The dashboard of the Multistrada V2 consists of an LCD screen. The S version, on the other hand, features a high-resolution 5-inch colour TFT display, with an interface that allows for navigating the menu consisting of Cruise Control, the Hands-Free system, and the Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down. Both versions come with the Ducati Multimedia System.

Accessories

Side panniers, heated grips, centre stand, and spoked wheels are available as an accessory.

