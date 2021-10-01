Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled With 113-hp Output - Here's All You Need to Know

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has taken the covers off its new offering the new Multistrada V2. It will be Ducati’s rebranded version of the Multistrada 950 motorcycle. The new Multistrada V2 is aimed to target potential customers who seek the comfort of a trail bike with the pleasure for daily use even in the city.

The latest Multistrada V2 is the first in a series of planned launches by the Italian brand. Although it matches the other mid-size bikes in the Ducati range, nothing has radically changed other than the name in the latest iteration. Few key changes in the new Multistrada V2 include an updated V-Twin engine that delivers 113 hp and 98 Nm of torque. The bike also gets a new eight-disc hydraulic clutch and an improved gearbox, besides a few other small tweaks.

Among the notable changes is the reduction in the bike’s weight, as the new model gets lighter than its predecessor the Multistrada 950. The company’s engineers reduced the weight of the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta engine by around two kgs and overall the total weight was cut by close to five kilograms. Currently, the new standard Multistrada V2 model weighs around 221 kg with a full tank (24 litres capacity), whereas it is slightly more at 225 kg with all fluids in the Multistrada V2 S.

The new Ducati Multistrada V2 will be offered in two versions. The top-shelf Ducati Multistrada V2 S comes with a five-inch LCD screen, up and down quick shifter and a semi-active Skyhook suspension among others.

The new motorcycle should be more comfortable even for short-heighted people as it gets a narrower saddle shape with the saddle height lowered by 10mm on both versions. In addition, there is an optional 790 mm saddle for loftier riders, the footpegs have also been lowered by 10 mm, which means legroom hasn't improved.

Ducati has launched the base model at a starting price of $15,295 (around Rs 11.35 lakh), and the S version starts at $ 17,895 (around Rs 13.28 lakh).

