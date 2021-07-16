Ducati Multistrada V4, Multistrada V4S Bookings Open in India for Rs 1 Lakh

Italian premium motorcycle maker Ducati has announced the opening of bookings for its all-new, flagship adventure tourer offering, the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 in India. The Multistrada V4 is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up that will headline Ducati’s family of adventure tourer bikes in both capability and technology prowess. Ducati India is accepting bookings for the all-new Multistrada V4, V4 S for an initial amount of Rs 1,00,000. Customers can book the Multistrada V4 at a Ducati dealership till the current stocks last, as per the company. The deliveries for the Multistrada V4 will begin after the launch and will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Test rides for the new Multistrada V4 will also begin shortly after the launch however, the launch date of the motorcycle is yet to be announced.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Since the global announcement, there has been unprecedented excitement for the Multistrada V4. It features the best of Ducati’s technology, with the world’s first front and rear radar assistance, advanced digital dashboard, blind spot detection and more. Marking the biggest change is the all-new V4 Granturismo engine derived from the highly acclaimed Desmosedici Stradale and tuned to compliment Multistrada V4’s characteristics. All our dealer partners and service teams are undergoing extensive training on the new Multistrada V4 and I am certain that anyone who rides it, will be blown away with the impressive engineering, performance, and technology on the bike. It is coming to rule all roads and I can’t wait to see it in India!”

The Multistrada V4 is the world’s first production bike to feature a front and rear rider assistance radar system. This, as per Ducati, allows for a more enjoyable, safe, and comfortable riding experience in conjunction with the next generation of Ducati Connect mirroring system, and technological advancements. It also gets the all-new V4 Granturismo engine that lets the rider enjoy all terrains with ease and its smooth and strong power delivery.

The motorcycle is expected to launch later this month. Stay tuned for more updates on price, variants, standard equipment and more.

