Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched in India at Rs 31.48 Lakh, Details Here

Ducati has introduced its flagship adventure tourer, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in the Indian market. Bookings for the bike have already begun and deliveries are likely to commence next month. It features the same engine configuration that we had already seen on the regular Multistrada V4 range. The liquid-cooled 1,158cc 90-degree V4 engine is tuned to produce 170 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The engine gets paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

With a price tag of Rs 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak comes packed with an array of modern features. This Ducati offering gets an electronic Ohlins suspension that adjusts itself based on the rider’s riding style. The seat height is adjustable between 810-860mm. The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak comes with a homologated Akrapovic slip-on exhaust and a litany of carbon-fibre components as standard.

Ducati claims that these features have resulted in a lighter 239kg kerb weight, which is 4kg down from the Multistrada V4. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels, a distinction from other V4-powered Multistrada offerings.

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sports a single-sided swing arm that gives the bike a visual distinction from its siblings. To offer the bike a sportier look and feel, Ducati has tweaked the rider triangle with higher and more rear-set foot pegs, a lower handlebar and a shorter front windscreen. The company also introduces a new Race riding mode with an aim of delivering sharper throttle response.

In terms of other highlights, the bike gets a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console that supports six languages, amongst others. We also see a carbon fibre front mudguard, an Akrapovic muffler, a full LED headlight with DRL and Ducati Cornering Lights

The Ducati motorcycle sports a host of safety and convenience features that include Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, four riding modes: Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, wheelie control, traction control, and a quick shifter, among others.

