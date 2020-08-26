Ducati Panigale V2 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 16.99 Lakh

Ducati has launched the all-new Panigale V2 in India at a price of Rs 16.99 lakh (Ex-Showroom India). The Panigale V2 is equipped with a 955-cc twin-cylinder Superquadro engine which is now BS-VI compliant, delivers 5hp more 2 Nm more of torque thanks to new injectors which has grown in size with a different working angle and a more efficient snorkel which minimizes pressure loss.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The Panigale portfolio is a significant milestone in Ducati’s superbike journey that has brought incredible recognition to the brand. With the entry of Panigale V2, we bring a model in the family that looks and feels more accessible while delivering the true Ducati experience. Built to impress, it is a superbike with a decisive character and beginners as well as experts will have a lot of fun on it.

The Panigale V2 is our first BS-VI motorcycle for 2020 and has received tremendous customer response with overwhelming consumer engagement. Needless to say, we are eager to see riders unleashing this beautiful beast on the street and the racetrack, to set a new paradigm in the super mid category.”

Unlike the outgoing model, the Panigale V2 features a single-sided aluminium swingarm. The extensive fairing highlights the more compact twin-cylinder Superquadro engine creating a bike that is visibly leaner and less intimidating than the Panigale V4.

The front headlight assembly is extremely compact on the Panigale V2. The DRL and the upper rim of the dual headlight assembly create the iconic V-style profile. At the rear, the full-LED tail light features a two-part design as per Ducati sports tradition.

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle features the latest generation suite based on a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit that instantly detects the bike's roll, yaw and pitch angles. It Includes Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Braking Control EVO and all these electronics never leave the rider in any doubt that the Panigale V2 is a thoroughbred Ducati which raises the active safety and dynamic control standards on the motorcycle.

All controls are incorporated in the three Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Street) and can be adjusted via the all-new 4.3-inch colour TFT dashboard. Featuring a user-friendly graphic interface, browsing menus, adjusting settings and identifying the selected Riding Mode couldn't be easier.

The updated suspension set-up on the Panigale V2 includes a fully adjustable 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork at the front, fully adjustable side-mounted Sachs mono-shock at the rear, & a cross-mounted Sachs steering damper for improved comfort. The Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II derived from WSBK, grace the Panigale V2 both on the front and at the rear.

The V2 is also higher from the ground - 2 mm at the front & 5 mm at the rear. This ergonomic change combined with the new Pirelli tires makes the bike more intuitive, agile and fun to ride.

The V2 comes with an entire range of apparel and accessories to provide a unique riding and ownership experience, and bookings are open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.