Ducati Panigale V2 to be Launched on August 26 in India

Ducati will launch its first BS-VI model in India, the Panigale V2 in India on August 26. The Italian manufacturer opened bookings for the motorcycle last month with deliveries set to begin soon after the launch.

A fleeting glimpse of the motorcycle indicates eerie similarities to the Panigale V4, replete with elements such as single-sided swingarm. However, as compared to its elder sibling, the V2 is slimmer, thanks to the underpinnings of the outgoing Panigale 959.

The V2’s frame is identical to that of the 959, except for the rear subframe that was redesigned to accommodate the raised tail section. A few other elements that has been carried over from the 959 include the suspension with a few internal tweaks. This means the motorcycle will gets adjustable, 43mm Showa big-piston fork at the front, and a Sachs monoshock with a 2mm longer shock and a softer stock setting on the preload at the rear.

At the heart of the youngest Panigale is a 955-cc Superquadro motor. While the engine is majorly the same as the 959, it has been updated to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. This update comes in the form of a 5-hp increase in power. The bike now outputs 155hp at 10,750rpm and 104Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a two-way quickshifter as standard.

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle will come with a six-axis IMU-assisted electronic suite. This includes cornering ABS, anti-wheelie, engine brake control. The bike also gets three ride modes – Race, Sport and Street – which can be selected on the new 4.3-inch, colour TFT instrument panel.