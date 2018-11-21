Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched in India at Rs 51.87 Lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati has launched the Panigale V4 R in India at Rs 51.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model would be limited to just five units in India and bookings for the motorcycle are now open across all Ducati dealerships in the country, Ducati said in a statement. For bookings made before November 30, this year deliveries will commence in the early part of first quarter of 2019. For all bookings post-November, deliveries will begin in second quarter of next year, it added.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati said, “Riding on track is becoming more and more popular here in India. I myself saw firsthand some top talent participate at our DRE as well as the recent National cup. Panigale V4 marked an important era in Ducati’s racing journey globally and Panigale V4 R is the true embodiment of Ducati values: style, sophistication and performance. After the overwhelming response of Panigale V4 in India, we are confident that the Panigale V4 R will disrupt the racing and riding experience of biking enthusiasts in India. Merged with the essence of the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s racing DNA, Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike which will definitely set a new paradigm in the motorcycle industry.”The Panigale V4 R is a road-legal WSBK category racing bike and constitutes the technical platform for the official Ducati Superbikes that will compete in the 2019 season. The 1,103 cm3 90° V4 engine has been replaced with the 998 cm3 Desmosedici Stradale R which brings it within the displacement limits established by WSBK championship rules.The bike features a new fairing incorporating wings elements of MotoGP origin. It also has race-grade Öhlins suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position axle. Moreover, the Front Frame has been modified to achieve the stiffness targets set by Ducati Corse. Electronic controls have been borrowed from the Panigale V4 S and now have revised threshold levels to make them more compatible with pro rider requirements.For the first time, the modifications include an Aero Pack designed directly by Ducati Corse in close collaboration with the Ducati Style Centre to improve on-track aerodynamic efficiency. Bookings for the new Panigale V4 R are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.