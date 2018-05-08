Ducati Panigale V4 Recalled Due to Fuel System Issues, India Unaffected

Ducati has issued a recall for their latest flagship motorcycles – the Ducati Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S and the Panigale V4R. The recall has been issued due to issues related to faulty fuel system in these motorcycles.There are two issues for which the recall has been made. The first one is that the breathing system valve plug might end up leaking if the O-ring was damaged during the production of the Panigale and the second, is the faulty fuel tank cap. The cap is unable to breathe properly in some specific weather conditions. Factors like temperature, amount of fuel in the tank, motorcycle usage and external temperatures could result in the fuel being leaked out when the fuel tank cap is opened.The affected vehicles recalled in the United States will have the faulty parts replaced for free and the owners are in the process of being contacted by the Italian manufacturer.India remains unaffected as despite the deliveries of the Ducati Panigale V4 have not been completed yet. The company had allotted 20 units of the motorcycle to India consisting of the Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4S, which went on sale with a price tag of Rs 20.53 and Rs 25.29 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Currently, the company is accepting bookings for the next lot of Panigale V4 units making their way to India.