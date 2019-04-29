Ducati Plans to Enter Tier-two Cities in India

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati is planning to enter tier two cities, a company official said earlier. The company has nine dealerships at present covering important cities in the country. "...now we are waiting to start to open in tier two cities but just starting point," Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, told reporters here. The focus of Ducati in the next one-two years would be on consolidation and offering customers more reasons to ride, he said. India is an important market for the company, he said after launching the new Ducati Scrambler range here.The MY19 range for India includes the Icon, Desert Sled, Full Throttle and Cafe Racer and are priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, Rs 9.93 lakh, Rs 8.92 lakh and Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom India) respectively. The renewed series is more contemporary, more comfortable and safer, the company said.Canovas said the company offers 27 models across seven segments. "Our main goal right now is not to gain share (market). We understand that the market has a lot of potential to grow. So, we want to make sure that we are positioned properly when this happens," he said.Asked if the company planned to have an assembling facility in the country, Canovas said it depends what is best for the market in terms of supply, costs and quality."Currently, for the volumes that we are talking about, and having a factory in Thailand which is 100 per cent Ducati, and having also a free trade agreement between India and Thailand, the best solution for customers is that one that we have. If things change, if it requires to be here, there is no doubt that we will be here," he said.