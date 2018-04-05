Ducati Re-Opens Bookings for Panigale V4 in India

Ducati India today announced the re-opening of bookings for the new Panigale V4 and V4 S. The bike was launched in India in January this year and the initial 20 units were sold out within a week of the announcement. To cater to this soaring demand of the Panigale V4 amongst the biking enthusiasts in the country, Ducati India is now bringing in additional units of its flagship superbike which is now available for bookings across Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi & Kolkata.“The overwhelming response which the Panigale V4 has received, even before the start of deliveries, is a testament of its domination in the Superbike segment and we are delighted to announce the reopening of bookings to cater to the pending customers’ requests that we’ve collected so far” said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.The new Ducati Panigale V4 is available in two variants; the Panigale and the Panigale V4 S. The new Panigale V4's standard equipment includes: Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO, Bosch EVO ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Evo, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs steering damper, quick control selection, automatic switch-off of turn signals. Additionally, the V4 S mounts Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO with Öhlins suspension and steering damper and top-drawer components like the Marchesini aluminium forged wheels and lithium-ion battery.Both the variants are powered by the new V4 90° engine, which is based on Ducati’s MotoGP experience where performance of the four-cylinder Desmosedici is at the top of its class. The Panigale V4 and V4 S are available for bookings at an introductory price of Rs 20,53,000 & Rs 25,29,000 (Ex-showroom India) with deliveries starting in July 2018.