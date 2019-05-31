Ducati Riding Experience to Expand in India, Ducati to Introduce Five Events in 2019

Dream Tour to Spiti. (Image: Ducati)

DRE Off-Road Days. (Image: Ducati)

DRE Individual Training Sessions. (Image: Ducati)

Ducati India has announced its upcoming DRE (Ducati Riding Experience) courses for the second half of 2019. After the success of DRE activities in India so far, Ducati has lined up – DRE Safety in the month of July, Dream tour to Spiti Valley, DRE individual racetrack training and DRE Off-Road Days in the month of August, followed by DRE Track Days in September, Ducati Race Cup in October and finally, the 2019 JK Tyre Superbike Championship in November.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “We brought the global DRE program in India to provide an unparalleled level of experience in accordance to the passion and interests of motorcycle enthusiast. 2018 has been very successful for Ducati with some great riding and learning courses, we look forward to providing more unique experiences this year in every riding genre and engage more with Ducatisti community in India. These activities enable riders to learn from the best instructors, further enhancing their love and passion for riding a Ducati.”Ducati has added a new course to its DRE program, DRE-Safety, which will help riders acquire knowledge and practical preparation necessary for safer riding. This course teaches the safety concepts tailored to each participant, depending on their experience.Ducati Dream Tour is an exclusive Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) where riders get to experience the capabilities of their Ducati in different conditions with various other entertainment activities that are specifically designed to create memories of a lifetime.DRE Individual Racetrack Training focuses on teaching, enjoyment and adrenaline where riders are provided world-class training, one on one, from certified DRE Instructors on the racetrack, while riding the most beautiful and high-performance bikes in the Ducati Superbike family.DRE Off-Road course is designed in accordance with the skill set and experience of different riders to help improve their riding skills on off-road terrain. This course pays special emphasis on making the riders feel more confident and safer, off road.DRE Track Days is an event for Ducati riders, aimed at enhancing their skills of on track and providing them with an opportunity to ride their motorcycles with legendary riders like Alessandro Valia, official test rider for Ducati. This event also gives non-Ducati riders a chance to experience the Ducati DNA by test riding Ducati superbikes.Apart from this, Ducati is currently running its program ‘Do-It-Yourself – Ducati Discoveries Experience’ only for India in partnership with Infinity Resorts. The DIY program allows riders to craft their own Dream Tours with Ducati for the ultimate experience and live in quintessential Ducati Style. This year, four more destinations will be added to the list of places, apart from Corbett National Park.