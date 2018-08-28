Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched in India for Rs 10.91 Lakh

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has launched an all-new Scrambler 1100 at Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced two more variants-- Scrambler Special and Scrambler Sport -- priced at Rs 11.12 lakh and Rs 11.42 lakh, respectively. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is powered by a 1079cc L-Twin engine that is capable of producing 86 Hp at 7,600 rpm and 88 Nm of torque. The unit is tuned for better mid-range power delivery."The Scrambler range is not only one of our bestselling ranges in India but also the most versatile across all product categories within the big bike segment in the country," Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said in a statement.It is a carefully thought out motorcycle in this segment with dripping technology and safety features like cornering ABS, traction control with an aim to meet the needs of even the most demanding, expert motorcyclists, he added. The model comes with three riding modes -- Active, Journey and City.The key features of the new Scrambler are the inclusion of new electronic rider aids like riding modes, traction control and cornering ABS. Ducati's new Scrambler comes with an updated cockpit having an all-new digital instrument cluster inspired from the designs of the 1970s and new multi-function switch gears.The new Scrambler 1100 features big piston brake pads, 2 x 320 mm Brembo discs and adjustable clutch and brake levers. Bosch Cornering ABS and Traction Control are offered as standard. A key design element of the new Ducati is that the motorcycle brings back the under-seat dual exhausts.The standard model comes in two colours, which are Black and Yellow. The Scrambler 1100 Special is available in just one colour, which is Custom Grey. Similarly, the Scrambler 1100 Sport is also offered in just one colour, which is Viper Black. Also, the model comes with three riding modes -- Active, Journey and City.