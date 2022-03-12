Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Launched in India at Rs 12.89 Lakh

Ducati has announced the launch of its Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and has priced it at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is a special edition model that was created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, and it features a unique “Giallo Ocra” livery with a black frame and subframe, along with a brown seat. The deliveries of the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro have already commenced.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique “Giallo Ocra” livery. Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air-cooled L-Twin engine and it’s great that Ducatisti from India can also get their hands on this exclusive edition.”

As mentioned earlier, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro was created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT. It also pays tribute to the history of the Borgo Panigale company through the choice of a fascinating “Giallo Ocra” livery, a colour, particularly in vogue at the time, which Ducati used on the twin-cylinder 450 Desmo Mono and 750 Sport of 1972. This tribute also recalls the 750 Supersport used by the Spaggiari team since 1975, which accompanied the start of the epic period of another great Ducati rider: Franco Uncini.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro adds further styling details to the celebratory livery such as the use of the iconic 1970s Ducati logo, designed by Giugiaro, black spoked wheels, circular rear-view mirrors, and brown seat with dedicated stitching, which elegantly complete the celebratory livery.

The “Land of Joy" 1100 range represents the best option for those who want to ride a motorcycle with an engine characterized by a generous torque, available from low revs, and experience even longer journeys in the company of a passenger in complete serenity, thanks to the large 15-litre steel fuel tank and comfortable dual seat. It’s powered by the same 1079cc, L-twin with desmodromic distribution and air cooling that produces 86hp at 7,500rpm and 90Nm of torque at 4,750rpm.

