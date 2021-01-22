Ducati Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark, 1100 Dark Pro Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 8.49 Lakh

Ducati has launched the all-new Ducati Scramblers in India. The 2021 Scrambler range for India now includes the Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark and 1100 Dark Pro at Rs 8.49 lakh, Rs 7.99 lakh, and Rs 10.99 lakh respectively (Ex-Showroom Pan India) respectively.

The Ducati Scrambler Joyvolution continues with the arrival of three new versions: Scrambler Icon which is the perfect blend of tradition and innovation, Scrambler Icon Dark which represents the perfect gateway to the "800" range and Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro which is elegant, pure and a completely customizable bike. For the MY21, all the bikes of the Ducati Scrambler family become compliant with BS6 norms.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The Scrambler range has always been a favorite amongst our customers and is the bestselling model range in India. It’s easy riding nature, oodles of character, and accessible everyday performance make it a great bike for both beginners, and enthusiasts. The Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark which are now BS6 compliant also gets a retuned suspension setup which makes it ideal for daily use. I am certain that new as well as seasoned riders will appreciate these changes. For the purists, we are also launching the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, which takes the elements that make the Scrambler range such a joy to ride, a notch above. The reinforced chassis and the Dark Stealth paint job makes the 1100 Dark Pro as good to look at as it is to ride. We can't wait for people to try our first offerings for 2021 that are meant to be ridden hard, and ridden far!”

On the Scrambler Icon, modern yet authentic materials are combined to perfection. The Scrambler Icon version incorporates the new aesthetics and are loaded with features including a BS-VI 803 cc air-cooled L-twin engine, steel teardrop fuel tank with interchangeable aluminium side panels, softer-feel hydraulic clutch control, all-new DRL (Daytime Running Light) headlight which boosts bike visibility in traffic and ergonomic switchgear which makes it easier for the rider to scroll through the LCD instrument menu.

The motorcycle also gets the new Multimedia System which lets you ride while listening to your favourite music, answer incoming calls or chat with the passenger on the intercom. The Ducati Scrambler Icon is now available in “Ducati Red” paint scheme alongside the classic “62 yellow” colour with black frame and black seat.

The Scrambler Icon Dark is the perfect gateway to the "800" range, as well as the ideal starting point for creating a personal version of your Ducati Scrambler experience. The Scrambler Icon Dark is now available in “Matt Black” paint scheme with black frame and black seat with grey rims.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO represents the entry model to the 1100 range. The 1100 Dark PRO has the same original design as the other two models in the range, but differs from its "big brothers", in the form of a matt black colour with parts in natural anodized aluminium, and rear-view mirrors of classic style. Made with the aim of fully transmitting some typical elements of the Ducati Scrambler brand, such as purity, essentiality and a sense of freedom, the 1100 Dark PRO is the right bike to get on the saddle and conquer every road with oodles of style and character.

The Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO incorporates the 1,079 cc engine characterized by a generous torque available from low revs and the 15-litre tank that allows you to tackle even the longest journeys with comfort. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle is equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), specially calibrated for this model, and Cornering ABS, which guarantees maximum safety and agility in all types of turns. In addition to that, the three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City) help less experienced motorcyclists to find the right balance in the use of electronic components, choosing their own riding style.