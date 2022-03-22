Ducati Scrambler Icon Review: From The Good Old Book of Motorcycling

Recently, we got our hands on something Italian with us that is not painted in Red. Instead, this one is downed in a bright yellow colour just like this beautiful day. But here’s the thing, for me personally the Ducati Scramblers’ best visual indicator is this yellow paint scheme. And just like this, I fixated on the colour, many have formed a myriad of assumptions after hearing things like the entry point to Ducatis lineup, or the most affordable Ducati. But today we will be going past those assumptions to see what’s the actual story here. So let’s begin.

Design

Now in terms of design, not a lot has changed in the new Scrambler in comparison to its predecessor or the model before that. The ethos has remained the same through its generations and that’s only because it works and how. Each element in terms of looks is woven together with perfection. Typically, a Scrambler motorcycle sheds unnecessary elements to be lightweight and hence a good urban vehicle, and on that front, the Ducati Scrambler is a charmer. The paint quality is superior and there are little to no mistakes when it comes to the fit and finish of materials throughout.

Advertisement

In the new version, a handful of visual changes comes in the form of a new headlight with a ring LED DRL, although we did wish for the main headlight to be LED as well. The motorcycle gets a new set of alloy wheels which is a wise departure from the old design. Also, the exhaust end-can has changed which now fits the motorcycle’s persona perfectly.

Features

In terms of features, the new Scrambler has evolved quite a bit as well. For starters, there is a fuel gauge and a gear position indicator now. Both the brake and the clutch lever can be adjusted for reach, which proved to be a handy knick.

The instrument cluster comes with useful information like range and ambient temperature that can be read when on the move. On halt, this unit also shows a few additional elements in the Settings menu. This includes settings for your DRL, turn indicators and date and time display. Also, the motorcycle will remind you about its service schedule and battery health as well.

Ergonomics

It’s a Scrambler and a rather accessible one. The motorcycle gets a low seat and a wide and tall handlebar. The footpegs if I must say is sporty but not aggressive. All this results in a riding posture than won’t get you a pulled this or a torn that even during long commutes.

The seat, to say the least, is extremely comfortable and the riding triangle while standing up is quite comfortable too. Also sitting and moving the 190-kilo vehicle is not a hassle either considering how low the weight of the motorcycle sits. All in all, city commutes will not be a pain in the back.

Engine and Performance

During a typical hot day in your busy city traffic, the Scrambler can prove to be quite cumbersome considering how quickly the air-cooled 803-cc engine starts spitting heat engulfing you in a hot bubble. But a good stretch of the open road and the Scrambler returns to its original personality, pulling away from the signal and leaving a crowd of onlookers staring at the taillight.

Advertisement

The thick spread of torque that runs throughout its rpm range lets you short shift in the city and also carry speeds as low as 40-50 kmph even in fourth or fifth gear. The clutch is light enough to keep an aching wrist at bay and given its weight, the Scrambler’s low seat height and its sharp steering geometry helps filter through traffic with utmost ease.

Ride Quality and Braking

Taking the Scrambler to a nearby hill station on the weekend can be a good idea too considering how forgiving and friendly it behaves on the twisties. The suspension at both ends feels plush during city commutes but maintains its composure while attacking tight corners at high speeds. And in unpredictable Indian roads when a pedestrian appears out of nowhere or a dog that ran across the road without warning, can be out of your worry considering that the Scrambler has a great brake set up with good bite and feedback as well.

Advertisement

Verdict

Now, Ducati’s formula for the Scrambler has largely remained untouched since inception. And the new version only reminds us why. Get over its not so intimidating look and forgiving ride, the Scrambler is still the motorcycle that finds a sweet spot between intimidating and enjoyable. All in all, a fun-filled, characterful Ducati.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.