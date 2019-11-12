Ducati Streetfighter V4 Selected as the Most Beautiful Bike at the 2019 EICMA

The Streetfighter V4 has been selected as "Most Beautiful Bike of the Show” at EICMA 2019. The verdict was decreed by the general public, which participated in large numbers, crowding the pavilions of the Milan-Rho International Fair in its five days of opening, and who voted at the Show or online.

The "Vote and win the most beautiful bike of the Show" competition, organized by the Italian magazine Motociclismo in collaboration with EICMA, reached its fifteenth edition this year, and for Ducati, this is the tenth victory. Over 14,500 enthusiasts expressed their preference and the Streetfighter V4 was the most voted motorcycle by both visitors to the Fair and users of the Motociclismo site. The new super-naked Ducati took first place with 36.7% of voters and a considerable advantage over the second-placed bike.

The ballot of the votes received took place on Sunday 10th November, the final day of the show, and was followed by the official ceremony outside on the stage of MotoLive in the presence of Giacomo Casartelli, Executive Director of EICMA and the Editor-in-Chief of Motociclismo Federico Aliverti, who presented the prestigious award.

The ceremony for the "Most Beautiful Bike of the Show" was the last act of an intense week of exhibition and events that saw over half a million visitors at EICMA, an increase compared to 2018, confirming the positive signs of recovery coming from the motorcycle sector.

Right from the first day of opening the public crowded the Ducati stand. First among the three totally new bikes to be presented is the Streetfighter V4, the super-naked with high and wide handlebars, 178 kg in weight, Desmosedici Stradale 1,103 cc engine with 208 hp, biplane wings and a latest-generation electronics package. The result of this "The Fight Formula" is an exaggerated, modern and technological Ducati naked with an aggressive and exciting design. A bike that does nothing to hide top-of-the-segment performance, but which guarantees enjoyment and fun even in daily use.

In addition to the "queen” of the Show, the completely renewed Panigale V2 and the 2020 version of the Panigale V4, the most sold sports bike in the world in the last two years.

Five new versions have also been introduced for 2020: the Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour, the Diavel 1260 in the new “Dark Stealth” colouring and the Diavel 1260 S in “Ducati Red”, the Monster 1200 “Black on Black” and finally the Scrambler Icon Dark. Interest and great acclaim also surrounded the two Scrambler DesertX and Scrambler Motard concepts, which polarized the attention of the public, as well as for the three new Ebikes presented by the Borgo Panigale company in collaboration with Thok: the exclusive MIG-RR Limited Edition, the MIG-S and the E-Scrambler.

