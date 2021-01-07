Ducati to Launch 12 New Motorcycles This Year; Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Lineup

Ducati has announced that it will introduce 12 new motorcycles in 2021, which will all be BS-VI compliant, starting with the Scrambler Icon which has been updated to meet the new norms.

The year 2020 saw Covid induced disruption in the business, due to which all planned new launches were delayed. However, by end of the year, Ducati was quick to jump back on the track and launched three BS6 motorcycles in quick succession which included all new models like the Panigale V2, the Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the Multistrada 950S. A major contribution to the 2020 sales came from the Panigale V2 range with enthusiasts stepping into the world of the racetrack and making the launch of Panigale V2 a big success.

This positive end to 2020 allows Ducati to look towards the future with confidence. For 2021, the product range is now even more complete, with the entry of new motorcycles across the Monster, Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the much-anticipated Streetfighter family. The first quarter of 2021 will begin with the launch of the BS-VI Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the launch of all-new motorcycles based on the revered V4 engine platform including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and MY2021 Panigale V4. The latter half of the year will see Ducati spice up the super naked segment with its all-new offering, the Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE. The Scrambler Ducati side of things will also see more action as the BS6 Scrambler Icon will be joined by other Scrambler models like Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, all new Night Shift and the popular Desert Sled.

Commenting on this, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. However, if we unravel the year, it's commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for us at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter! We hope the current scenario with the pandemic stabilizes and as we resume normal life, we will be back to create state of the art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off Road Days, Dream Tours and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. As we head into 2021, we are thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, our dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us.”

Considering the need of the hour, Ducati also started the Ducati Cares Program to welcome customers again at the dealerships and will continue to ensure that all safety protocols related to Covid are met at its stores. Bookings for the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open and customers can book their motorcycle at the nearest Ducati dealerships, for a booking amount of INR 50,000.